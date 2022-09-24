Drs. Sara Cate and Russell Maier are family physicians who have been providing care in Yakima for nearly 30 years. Dr. Cate teaches at CHCW-Ellensburg and Dr. Maier is an associate dean at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Medicine. Contact Dr. Cate at sara.cate@chcw.org or Dr. Maier at rmaier@pnwu.edu