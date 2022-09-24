As doctors we care for the community in which we live.
We take an oath to do no harm. We work long hours, talk with our patients, examine and evaluate the aches, pains and illnesses that are an inherent part of life.
That’s why the climate crisis is so troubling. The floods, storms, wildfires, extreme temperatures and pollution of our air and water worsen ordinary health problems, making our job of healing harder to do.
The Washington Chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility (WPSR) recently published a report connecting the climate crisis and health, stating that “the leading contributor to climate change — fossil fuel combustion — is also a leading source of air pollution ... The various air pollutants — especially particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen, and ozone — cause considerable illness and death.”
This air pollution is not just outside. The natural gas (methane) we burn in our furnaces and stoves at home emit dangerous pollutants including carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, particulates and formaldehyde — exacerbating diseases like asthma, cancer, stroke, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
In fact, just one hour of cooking on a gas stove produces nitrogen dioxide pollution levels that would be illegal if found outdoors.
In our practice we see that indoor air pollution disproportionately harms children because of their developing lungs with narrow airways and smaller body sizes. Tragically, kids living in homes with gas stoves are 42% more likely to develop asthma. And as the WPSR report says, “pregnant women, the elderly, communities of color, people with chronic illnesses and allergies, and the poor” are also at severe risk.
Fortunately, the Washington State Building Code Council (SBCC) is looking at requiring new homes to install heat pumps that provide both heat and air conditioning amid hotter summers and run on clean-generated electricity instead of polluting gas. The new building codes would also mandate better ventilation for homes built with gas stoves, incentivizing homebuilders to install zero-emissions induction electric stoves instead.
This switch will not only eliminate toxic pollution but save money! Building an all-electric new home saves residents $1,000 a year, factoring in both up-front equipment cost savings plus energy bill savings.
Air pollution might not seem like a problem in our beautiful valley where we pride ourselves on our hops and orchards and outdoor activities like mountain biking. Yet the choking wildfire smoke that so often drifts in reminds us all of the health threat of climate change and its impact on crops such as our wine grapes.
There is nothing “natural” about the gas leaking from stoves and pipelines in people’s homes, which researchers have recently found to contain at least 21 toxins including ethylbenzene, xylene, toluene and benzene. That’s why, as physicians, we heartily support public policies to make our homes healthier.
When the SBCC holds a public hearing in Yakima this Wednesday, Sept. 29, we will be there to testify in favor of making Washington’s residential building codes the cleanest in the nation. We cannot forget about the harms literally inside our homes.
Let’s heal climate change by shutting off the gas.