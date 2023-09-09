Kudos to guest columnist Janell Shah for writing a great commentary in Sunday’s (Sept. 3) issue of the Yakima Herald-Republic about how we, as a society and as individuals, need to do better in respecting our natural environment and behaving ourselves within the confines of those special swaths of land saved back for future generations.
As a contributing photographer to the National Parks Traveler media site (nationalparkstraveler.org), I was in the Sunrise area of Mount Rainier National Park during August’s Perseid meteor shower for some night sky photography. While I was unable to snag a parking spot for the peak night (Aug. 12) and ended up heading back to my Yakima home late that night, I can tell you the chaos of the night as I drove less than 5 mph around the parking areas, trying to avoid hitting people who were walking along the side of the road, in the meadows alongside the park road, and in the middle of the road. Every single legal parking spot was taken up as was every single illegal parking spot. People were double- and triple-parked, trapping other cars, trampling bits of meadow alongside the narrow park road, and making a narrow park road even narrower.
I can only imagine what the bathrooms were like (my sympathies to the custodial cleaning crew) and wonder if — in addition to bonfires and lawn chairs — people were pooping and peeing out in the fragile meadows once the bathrooms’ toilet paper was all gone.
And those meadows are, indeed, fragile and take a long, long time to recover. There are signs asking people to remain on the trail because of meadow repair that have been in those spots for decades, and it’s not because the park staff are lazy about pulling out the signs. It’s because it takes that long for vegetation with a short growing season in a harsh environment to rejuvenate.
I’ve seen (and heard) people playing their boomboxes at maximum strength because it helps them hike a trail (yeah, I so love listening to death metal for an extended period of time as you guys approach, pass by and traipse onward), rather than actually listening to the sounds of nature (wind in the trees, birdsong, the burbling of streams, frogs, hummingbirds buzzing past).
I carry trash bags with me nowadays, because during my own photographic forays out on the trail, I’ve picked up trash ranging from orange and banana peels (takes a long time for those to biodegrade and it’s not good for wildlife’s digestive systems) to used paper towels and dirty diapers (seriously parents?). I’ve seen people having little picnics off trail and not cleaning up after themselves. Do you all do this in your own homes?
I’ve seen idiots trying to get close to wildlife for that precious selfie. I have news for you — wildlife is not the same as your domesticated cat or dog or parrot. You stress out the wildlife and they bite back. Even cute little squirrels and chipmunks might take a hunk out of your hand as you try to pet, feed, or hold them. And don’t even think about petting the larger animals (I’m thinking bison in Yellowstone National Park).
I agree with Ms. Shaw. It’s probably past due time for parks like Mount Rainier to institute a timed-entry reservation system, or at the very least, a permit system for special events like viewing the Perseids on the peak meteor shower nights. That might curtail the crowds, although I’m not so sure about curtailing the bad behavior.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a socially distanced, socially isolated population eager to get out into nature to experience fresh air and stunning scenery instead of the stuffy, enclosed walls of home. Unfortunately, it’s also brought out the worst of human behavior regarding respect for wildlife and places that should be kept as pristine as possible for future generations.
C’mon people! You can do better ... or can you?