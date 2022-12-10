Recent discussions of needle exchange programs show a lack of understanding of the drug addiction problem our community and country face.
It is now clear that our health care system has played a significant role in fueling opioid addiction, yet is inadequate to then address the huge needs for effective treatment options.
Harm reduction models of treatment have shown clear superiority over abstinence models. Harm reduction models recognize that people are going to continue certain behaviors, legal or not, and offer programs to make the dangerous behaviors less dangerous. “Just Say No” was a colossal failure — if only it were so easy.
If we can keep drug addicts alive and relatively healthy, safe from HIV and hepatitis C, we have a chance to eventually get them off the increasingly dangerous street drugs that are flooding our communities, from the smallest country crossroad to our major cities.
Treatment is not effective for dead addicts. These addicts are our children, parents, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, not faceless “low-life” street people.
Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT, such as suboxone or methadone) that includes broad support services, works best
Jail and prison actually make the problem worse. Felony convictions entrench the addictions through the huge obstacles they leave for ex-cons to have a somewhat normal life.
It’s easy to condemn “addicts” as the problem, vilify them, arrest them and incarcerate them (aka War on Drugs). It hasn’t worked — at tremendous expense to our legal system and our nation’s health.
Some estimate that 80% of narcotic addictions started with a prescription from their doctor.
The working class, especially in dangerous physical jobs, are particularly at risk. Childhood and adult trauma victims, including veterans, are very high risk because narcotics soothe that awful emotional pain, then once they are hooked, they need the narcotic to keep from being dreadfully sick (aka “dopesick”), not to get “high.”
Addiction steals the soul. But some of the finest people I know are recovering addicts.
Harm reduction like needle exchanges, medication assisted drug treatment, seat belts, zoning laws, pollution control, etc. helps keep people alive so that they can hope to achieve their full potential.
For a spot-on read to further enlighten you, consider reading “Dopesick,” by Beth Macy.
Having treated addictions for decades, I can personally attest to the tragic picture she presents.
Whether you want to recognize it or not, this is happening here, now, all around you.