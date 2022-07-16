Job opportunities abound in our state — Washington’s anticipated annual job growth rate of 2.3% will far outpace the national rate of 1.3%. But capitalizing on those opportunities depends on having the skills and knowledge that come with education and training after high school. We are both intimately familiar with this reality and have the federal Pell Grant program — which recently turned 50 — to thank for our ability to earn a post-high school credential.

Pell Grants are critical to helping students get into, stay in, and complete education after high school. Grants are flexible based on students’ education needs and can be used for a variety of education programs, from two- and four-year degrees to short-term certificates.

Craig now owns and manages a thriving winery. Still, his was a winding path to a career he loves. After high school Craig worked for a year before giving college a try with support from his parents. In his third year he lost interest, dropped out and went to work. Several unsatisfying jobs later, Craig realized a college degree would open many more employment doors.

He enrolled at Washington State University with no financial help from his family, and a counselor suggested he apply for a Pell Grant. Craig says the grant is one of the key reasons he now has a bachelor’s degree and a successful business.

A similarly winding path led Adriana to higher education. After dropping out of high school and working in fruit packing and at McDonald’s for several years to support herself and her daughter, a case manager position became available to her that she badly wanted. She earned her GED in six weeks to qualify for the job, taking classes on the campus of Heritage University, where the possibility of a college education opened to her for the first time.

Campus staff explained financial aid to Adriana and helped her apply. The Pell Grant and other federal and state financial aid opened the door for her to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and she now has a job she loves helping students like herself to see a path to education. If I can do it, you can too, with the help of financial aid like the Pell Grant, Adriana often tells students.

For 50 years, students living on low incomes have had access to Pell Grants to help make post-high school education possible. Some 80 million Americans have used Pell Grants to pay for college. In Washington state in just the last year, 90,000 students from low-income backgrounds received nearly $360 million in Pell Grants to help meet college expenses. The impact this program has had on the lives of individuals and their families, and the economic health and competitiveness of our state, and indeed the nation, is without parallel.

Funding Pell Grants is an investment in the future of our nation and our citizens, as well as an effective and proven way to break the cycle of generational poverty. Federal policymakers recognize the value of Pell, and bipartisan support is increasing in Congress for significantly increasing the maximum grant, particularly as the pandemic made clear the serious need for additional grant aid for students furthest from opportunity to stay in school and complete their college degrees.

Pell Grants help make the dream of college a reality for so many people — including us — leading to higher, steadier incomes and secure, fulfilling careers that strengthen our families and our economy. When life twists and turns, as it inevitably does, having a credential to lean on smooths the bumps and creates more stability for families, communities, our state and our nation.