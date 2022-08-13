Here we go again.
Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Maria Cantwell of Washington, at the behest of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel — all Democrats — are again introducing a bill to order the internet (broadband) to be called an “essential service” and therefore placed under the 1934 Telecom Act, a massive set of rules that has absolutely nothing to do with the internet but everything about government control.
Rather than bore you with the many self-serving agendas in play for this bill, absolutely none of the things they are claiming the bill will do or prevent are even justified, or has ever happened in the past 30 years of the internet.
And what is throwing the words “Broadband Justice” in the title even mean? Is that to make it sound cooler for the kids or make it a John Oliver feature? It’s meant to steal our industry and force us to be telephone companies, and government agency-run systems. You know how well those two have done.
I’ll put it in another way: Imagine your business is suddenly legally deemed “essential?” So the government starts with fruit, putting all farmers, production and distribution under direct government control. Or grocery stores having to report who their customers are, or the power company, or any TV or radio group. All products important to our daily lives, but not stolen by statute like this bill does?
While blame for needing it is on big social media and monopoly telephone companies, those industries favor it as their hostile takeover of a privately funded industry, stealing our investment into every community.
This bill will slow the growth of the internet, designate community internet companies as non-providers and discourage investment.
It’s anti-small business, and your lifelong business investment could be next! It’s already starting with the FCC adding a mandatory report called the “BDC” that will cost us $10,000 in new “professional” fees and research twice a year, that no one will read. As the government is publicly telling us to make the internet cost less to our customers, they add ridiculous unsubstantiated costs that will drive up the subscription price just to justify their political agendas.
This is about control, not service. Stop it now or these D.C. bubble agencies will go on a fee feeding frenzy! As choice drops, the government will step in and take it over. The freedom that made the internet will be muzzled.
Call your Congress member, tell them you don’t want the FCC to control your internet or how you use it. Kill the Net Neutrality Act.