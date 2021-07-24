After nearly 40 years of working and living abroad and seeing the evils of socialism and communism firsthand, I am saddened and even embarrassed to hear one of our political leaders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., make a statement that Generation Y has “never seen prosperity.”
This has to be one of the most entitled and factually ignorant statements I have ever heard.
The Generation Y millennials are being indoctrinated in our academic institutions as we speak. Unfortunately, they are convinced they have never seen prosperity, and sadly enough, they are supported by a cadre of older, highly educated “woke” elites that desperately need to move beyond their intellectual idealism and exit their bubble.
These suffering millennials are enjoying a $7 coffee, with a $1,000 iPhone, $150 tennis shoes, complaining, as they freely and openly stream their remedies to capitalism, white privilege, systemic racism and other evils in America. Clearly, these poor souls are completely oblivious to the prosperity and opportunity surrounding them.
Do we have work to do to improve our communities? Absolutely we do. But these ”woke” individuals need to just stop for a moment to observe the freedom and successes that surround them: lovely cars, homes, internet, smartphones, abundance of food, hot and cold water, dependable electricity, the freedom to say whatever you want and associate with whomever you like, and to recognize impressive community efforts to help those in need.
These privileges are ingrained in our daily lives and we fail to give them another thought. In fact, Americans are so well off that our poverty line begins 31 times above the global average.According to these World Bank statistics, no one in the United States is “poor” by global standards. Let that sink in
Please! I have concluded that they have no reference points — no contrasts like the Great Depression, World War II, Korean War and threats of war in their backyards and the shining examples of the evils of socialism. Our problem is privileged, entitled, self-centered and unappreciative youths who are clueless to the prosperity they have experienced their whole lifetimes, and never knew it. Sadly, they don’t even know what they don’t know.
We can do better than this.