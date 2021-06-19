I’ve been hearing a lot of people in the health professions saying that we need at least 70% to 85% of people to get vaccinated in order to acquire immunity against COVID-19. The fact of the matter is it will take nothing less than 100% inoculation to achieve “eradication” of the coronavirus.
The experiences of the baby boomers, common sense, the truth, the facts and most importantly, the science — yes, I said science — prove what is necessary to reach eradication and immunization from the coronavirus. History is how I am able to say such things.
In order to provide the existing proof that’s already available we need to revisit the past. By the time baby boomers started junior high school we had essentially eradicated polio, chicken pox and measles because it was required to get vaccinated. It kept us all safe and helped attain the eradication phase of all three viruses.
When people gained the option of not getting their children vaccinated and because people didn’t get their children vaccinated we stepped into the immunity phase of all three viruses. The outbreak of the measles we had several years ago is good validation that we’re still in the immunity phase of the polio, chicken pox and measles viruses to this day.
Sometimes in life we do not deserve to have an option to do what we choose for two reasons: first, we’re human and second humans do not always make the correct discussions. So, if we want to be able to get back to what we used to call normal, the vaccination needs to be required for everyone so we can eradicate the coronavirus and be able to get back to the old normal. Then and only then are we able to think about putting ourselves into the “immunity” phase of the coronavirus by easing the vaccination requirement.
Conclusion common sense, the truth, the facts, the reality, the past and the science proves that if we do not change the way we’re dealing with this coronavirus we may never be able to go back to the life we once lived.
Furthermore, for those of you who feel and/or believe that any of the governors or any government and/or agency that’s set guidelines and/or mandates have overstepped their boundaries apparently have not a clue of what their responsibilities are.
Any government agency’s No. 1 priority is keeping our butts safe regarding such public health threats as the coronavirus. And if these guidelines and mandates wouldn’t have been put into place the United States damn sure wouldn’t be where we’re at today, guaranteed.
It’s just that damn easy and just that damn simple!