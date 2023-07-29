Yakima Neighborhood Health Services’ newest primary care clinic is at Chuck Austin Place, in partnership with the Yakima Housing Authority. Chuck Austin Place has 42 units of housing for formerly homeless veterans, and the YNHS clinic is in the former Marine Corps Armory.
David, one of our community health workers, met a 73-year-old man who lives there who had served many years in the military. David, also a veteran, helped the client apply for a Lifeline phone, a federally sponsored program that provides discounted communication services to eligible individuals.
David helped the client get the phone, activate it and learn some basics, like how to set an alarm.
He also helped set up a patient portal, so he could ask for medication refills, communicate with his medical provider and see his medical records.
When the client’s ready, he can schedule a video visit his provider.
Expanding health care through digital access is an ongoing program at YNHS because the world is quickly moving to telehealth, a trend accelerated by the COVID pandemic. It’s just one example of how community health centers provide quality, affordable health care.
In Yakima County, three community health centers (YNHS, Community Health of Central Washington and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic) provide comprehensive and integrated primary health care to one third of our valley’s residents.
We are also excited to expand learning opportunities starting in September with our Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, which will help grow the primary care workforce in the Yakima Valley.
To celebrate National Community Health Center Week in August, YNHS is hosting two community celebrations. One is Wednesday, Aug. 9, at our Anita Monoian Campus on Eighth Street, and the second is Thursday, Aug. 10, in Sunnyside at 617 Scoon Road.
From 1-3 p.m. each day, there will be tables offering children’s games, free sno-cones, popcorn and information about services from many nonprofit partners. Medical and dental providers will be available for screenings, to answer questions, provide immunizations and more. Hope to see you there!
Noteworthy for Community Health Center Week is our new mission statement, recently adopted by the YNHS Board of Directors. It’s our guiding light:
“To improve the quality of life and equity in our communities by providing accessible and integrated health and social services, ending homelessness and offering unique learning opportunities for students of health professions.”
YNHS is proud to be accredited by the Joint Commission and recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient Centered Medical Home.