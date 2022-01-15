You can learn a lot from a holiday yard inflatable. I have several of them for different holidays, and they’ve given me some valuable insights to human relationships.
Inflatables are fragile. They’re mostly made from polyester fabric that can freeze in cold weather. They’re powered by small air blowers that get wet in the rain and clogged by ice or snow. You can’t just plug them in and let them go. You have to maintain them, or they won’t run properly.
Relationship, too, are fragile. Even strong ones need regular attention. If you take them for granted, if you neglect or ignore them, you can’t expect them to work well when the “weather” is bad.
Inflatables need anchors. They’re balloons that can blow away in the wind. They come with pegs and tethers to tie them down, but where winds are especially fierce, heavier pegs and extra tethers may be necessary to hold them.
Relationships also need anchors. They might be a mutual faith, a common interest, or a shared experience, but something must keep them grounded, or they, too, may blow away. Relationships fail because the anchors are weak, and no one has tried to reinforce them.
Even with the best of care, inflatables die. The blowers quit, the lights burn out, the moving parts stop, the fabric fades and tears. Repairs are often impossible, and finding duplicates is hard. You usually have to give them up and move on.
Sadly, relationships die as well. Some are cut off by circumstance, some wear out from disuse, many end when one of the people passes on. If they can’t be fixed or replaced, there is little to do but mourn their loss, and remember their joys.
The good news is that inflatables are appreciated! Every year when I put mine up, I wonder if it’s worth the effort. Then someone compliments me on them, and I have my answer. A child stops in my yard to look at them, a thank-you note appears in my mail, and I know I’ve done some small, good deed for my neighbors.
Relationships are similarly appreciated.
It’s no cliche’ to say that what means most to us comes from people, not things. Hard as they are to establish and continue, tragic as it is when we lose them, having connections to others is a large part of what makes us human. In the end, few of us would want to do without them.
The past two years have been brutal for maintaining relationships because of COVID. Perhaps many of us have given up on them. But the new year is a chance to reconsider that.
Make a resolution to be kinder to your friends — and enemies. Aim to be more tolerant of those who see the world differently. Avoid cynicism, resentment, blame and self-pity.
When the pandemic is over — and it will be over one way or another — we’ll all have to live with each other. It will be harder with a history of bitter feelings. That can be a virus worse than COVID.