The Underground Community Cat Rescue (UCCR) has closed out its first full year as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with nearly 1,200 cats rescued in the Yakima Valley.
The 100% volunteer team of individuals rescued, rehabilitated and transported 937 cats to no-kill partner rescues in Western Washington.
In addition, 207 cats were “trapped, neutered and returned” (TNR) to prevent more unwanted kittens being born in feral colonies, and 30 private adoptions were completed.
With an estimated 40,000 stray community cats in the Yakima Valley, the amount of work to be done is tremendous and there are no state or county resources designated for this endeavor.
UCCR is often the last chance for community cats that aren’t eligible to be taken in by other rescues due to dire medical conditions. Emergency messages and calls come in daily for homeless cats that have been found in danger, suffering or critically ill.
One of the most difficult situations is when unforeseen veterinary expenses halt the progress of accepting more cats into the program when funds are depleted.
With costs exceeding $51,000 in 2022, the biggest obstacle the group faces is funding, and there is no way to predict expenses in any given month.
A few notable cases with successful endings in 2022 included Minnie, a kitten that had been electrocuted and lost half her tongue; Duncan (and several others) that lost both his eyes; Reecer, who was reported to be sick but found to have bullet fragments in his mouth and neck; Bella, near death after being locked in a shed for nearly a month; Princess, who beat all odds and survived a severe case of lockjaw; and hundreds of others.
UCCR credits generous animal-loving donors as the reason they have been able to help so many cats.
Although 2022 was the first full year as a 501(c)(3) corporation, UCCR has been operating as a rescue in the Yakima Valley since 2018, with over 8,700 rescues to date. This program is a win-win for both Yakima- and Seattle-area rescues. However, finding a volunteer driver for each scheduled transport day is a recurring obstacle.
UCCR was also able to provide 80 cold-weather cat shelters to the community in 2022, built by the volunteers. There has been such a high demand for these shelters that they plan to continue this service every year.