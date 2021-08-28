Of the many difficulties that we face in our nation, homelessness is definitely one which most cities face. It is messy to try to solve and definitely takes commitment. I and many of my friends have had the privilege of watching Camp Hope Director Mike Kay and team as they have demonstrated compassion and caring for so many homeless in our community.
They have been effective in many ways:
- Contracting with Comprehensive Healthcare for care five days a week on the campus.
- During COVID, helping people get to and from the hospital who had experienced possible COVID symptoms, risking their own health.
- Working with residents of the camp to get healthier so that they could get jobs at the camp, or the community or return to their families.
- Providing educational opportunities for GEDs. Working with Consultant Care to learn budgeting and cooking classes.
- Organizing cleanup efforts around the community and river.
- Unlike some other homeless facilities, Camp Hope accepts many residents who would not be accepted by other facilities.
- Providing a safe environment that so many homeless have longed for.
The appearance of the camp is clean and well-organized as well as people are able to shower and wash their clothes. Where many low-barrier shelters struggle with crime, Camp Hope has had very little. Amazing as it is, there have been no COVID cases because of their approach to health.
One would think that with this approach to homelessness they would be encouraged and fully supported. However, even though funds are coming and promised from the government for homeless, our County Human Service Department has decreased the funding for Camp Hope by 46 percent based on unwarranted hostility and ill feelings toward Camp Hope.
Because the current decrease in funding, the outreach opportunities will have to decrease, including cleaning up the Greenway, downtown and river areas and accepting many homeless who could become residents of the camp.
It costs Camp Hope approximately $2,100 a year to house and feed a resident. I don’t think, there is any other facility in the areas that comes close to housing the homeless as inexpensively as Camp Hope.
Seattle’s cost of housing the homeless is $24,000 per year. I do not know how much it costs for the other groups in Yakima County to house residents, but if they do it as inexpensively as Camp Hope then fund them, if not then fund Camp Hope and save the county the money.
Think about 137 homeless people or more on the streets of Yakima if Camp Hope has to close because of lack of funding. Yakima County, we can do better!