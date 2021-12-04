This week, my kindergartner got her second dose of protection against COVID-19! To me, it feels like a bit of a light at the end of this terrible pandemic tunnel.
I’m so thankful that children her age are finally eligible for vaccination and grateful that, this week, the Yakima School District updated its COVID protocols to align with state Department of Health guidance that shows families the benefits of vaccinating their children.
I also want to thank everyone in the school district who has worked so hard amid constantly changing regulations to keep our kids safe.
The COVID-19 vaccines are a game changer in our fight against this deadly disease. While they aren’t perfect and never promised to be, the past year has shown that they greatly increase our body’s ability to fight off the coronavirus, prevent severe illness and death, and reduce transmission to other vulnerable people in our community.
Our children are part of our community, and though they are thankfully at much lower risk of severe illness, COVID has hit them hard, too: school and activity closures and cancellations, long quarantines for every sniffle and stomachache, and worst of all, losing parents and grandparents far too soon.
I’m not a doctor or a public health expert, but I am a parent and a science journalist. I believe vaccines for children 5 and up will be a powerful tool to reduce both the spread of COVID and the challenges of parenting through this pandemic, keeping our schools open and our children safe.
If enough families choose vaccination, that is.
Prior to the policy changes announced this week, the Yakima School District required all students, regardless of vaccination status, to quarantine for 10 days if they had been in contact with someone with COVID and to wait five days before testing if they were experiencing any symptoms. That led to a lot of missed school for our children, with nearly 1 in 10 of the district’s students under quarantine during some weeks this fall.
Citing the declining positive case rate in the county, the district will now adopt the state’s guidance. The new policy enables vaccinated students to remain in school after a COVID exposure if they remain asymptomatic; students with symptoms can get tested right away and return to school if negative and feeling better.
These changes will still help to protect our kids from COVID but keep far more of them in school and learning.
At school pickups and playgrounds in recent weeks, I’ve talked with parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their children. I believe that with our school policies clearly reflecting the advantages of vaccination, families will see more reason to choose this protection for their children (and our community!) because it would enable fewer interruptions to school and work. Goodness knows we have all survived a lifetime’s worth of those already in the past two years.
We celebrated my daughter’s vaccination, as we always do after shots, with ice cream.
As she enjoyed her treat, she asked me to record a video message to her friends: It only hurts a tiny bit, she said, and it’s good because the vaccines help us kick the germs out of our bodies, like karate.
She’s only 5 but she wanted to encourage her friends to get this game-changing vaccine.
Me too, kiddo, me too.