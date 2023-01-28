To keep voting districts representative of the current U.S. population, legislative district lines must be redrawn following the census every 10 years. But redistricting can be exploited when lines are redrawn to benefit a certain party rather than represent voting citizens.
Following the 2020 census, Eastern Washington’s Legislative District 15 was gerrymandered and challenged in court to prevent it from misrepresenting voters in the 2022 midterm elections.
Each state has a different process for redistricting to make sure all voters are equally represented and to ensure that all new district lines follow the nonpartisan rules for redistricting, including the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, which oversees that minority votes are fairly represented.
In Washington, the Redistricting Commission is made up of “four voting members — two Democrats and two Republicans — picked by the leaders of the Democratic and Republican caucuses in the state House and Senate. A fifth, nonvoting chairperson is then picked by the voting members,” according to a 2021 commission staff note.
Even with Washington state’s commission, gerrymandering is still present. Legislative District 15 in the Yakima Valley is a prime example of this. District 15 faced the most drastic changes it ever has between the 2012 and 2021 censuses. Though the district used to include most of Yakima County, it was redrawn to include only a small part of it, as well as portions of Adams and Franklin counties.
It was all brought to court by the Garcia v. Hobbs case (March 2022) as a violation to the Equal Protection Clause of the United States.
The complaint described District 15 as having an “odd shape, which crosses five county lines, bisects two of the largest cities in Central and Eastern Washington and divides certain communities of interest while combining other communities with divergent interests,” suggesting that the district was not practical and intentionally misrepresented voters.
In District 15, lines were drawn to intentionally include over half of its voters as Latino citizens. This is a problem for Latino citizens because by grouping a large quantity of them into one district, their power in any other surrounding districts is weakened.
The equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment states, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”
District 15 violates this amendment by diluting the voting power of Latino citizens, making it unconstitutional.
The prayer for relief in Garcia v. Hobbs stated that District 15 must be declared as “an illegal racial gerrymander in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution” and ordered for a revised drawing of legislative districts in Washington state so they all abide by the Equal Protection Clause. This was done before the 2022 midterms in Washington state and the revised district looks more comparable to its previous shape.