Back in April in this space I encouraged the Yakima Union Gospel Mission (YUGM) to choose the path of love and drop its lawsuit against the state of Washington (Yakima Union Gospel Mission v. Ferguson).
In this case YUGM — represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom — is trying in federal court to overturn the 2021 Woods v. Seattle Union Gospel Mission Washington State Supreme Court decision. That ruling upheld the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD) that prevents religious organizations from discriminating in hiring for non-ministerial positions such as legal staff, secretaries and custodians. (In the hiring of ministerial staff the law does allow discrimination against those who do not share or practice core religious beliefs.) The Mr. Woods in the 2021 lawsuit was a gay man in a same-sex marriage applying for a non-ministerial position.
The Washington Supreme Court ruled that the sought-after exemption to the WLAD would violate protections preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and same-sex marriage.
Some additional background:
The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is the legal organization being used by YUGM for its lawsuit. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a legal advocacy organization that is well known for investigating and bringing cases against white supremacy groups. It also investigates and publishes information on hate groups and other extremist organizations.
The SPLC is well respected and has been doing this work since 1971. The ADF is designated by the SPLC as an "anti-LGBTQ hate group." The ADF opposes both same-sex marriage and decriminalization of same-sex sexual activity and has been very active in providing the language for anti-transgender laws in state legislatures.
I mentioned in April that I am a volunteer physician seeing patients at the YUGM free medical clinic. After learning of the lawsuit another volunteer physician and I met with Mike Johnson, the CEO of YUGM. His take on the matter, in part, is that in one important respect there is no distinction between those designated as ministers at YUGM and those hired for other duties. He says, “Everyone we hire needs to reflect and share our Christian beliefs. In that regard everyone is a minister.”
Interestingly, as a volunteer I wear a YUGM badge. I have little doubt that the patients see me as a representative of YUGM. As a non-Christian I cannot possibly reflect and share YUGM’s Christian beliefs but have wide access to clients. On the other hand, via the lawsuit YUGM is going to great lengths to keep someone who may well be a devout Christian (but also gay), and who is unlikely to have contact with clients or visitors, off the payroll.
This lawsuit is not pro-Christian. It is anti-gay, spearheaded by an anti-gay hate group.
I didn’t stop seeing patients at YUGM when the ADF lawsuit was announced because there is such a need. The people who come there for care have no insurance and few medical care options. But I decided to rethink my affiliation when the U.S. Supreme Court — in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis — recently decided that private businesses that offer certain services have a right to refuse service to LGBTQ people.
For me that was something of a "last straw" and I made the decision to no longer be affiliated in any way with YUGM. I’ve come to realize that the piling-on of attacks against the LGBTQ community will continue until more people stand and loudly proclaim ENOUGH! IT’S TIME TO STOP!
Whether we are straight, gay, or trans we all want the same thing — to love and to be loved. And none of us should face discrimination because of how we choose to share our love with another consenting adult.
The very idea that the gender of my partner can result in discrimination in employment or accessing services in the marketplace is an abomination, antithetical to the very foundation of this country. It is a blatant form of religious persecution. In essence it says if I don’t believe what you believe, or if my legal behavior does not comport to your religious beliefs, I can be denied basic rights. Do you hear the sound of dominoes falling?
Please join me in strongly resisting these efforts at hateful and unjust discrimination in the name of religion.