The Yakima County Health District is understaffed and underfunded.
That’s what neighbors of the Canton and DTG landfills have learned when they question why these private landfills are allowed to operate in violation of county land use ordinances and permit conditions, and why there has been insufficient monitoring of the waste type and amounts dumped at these private landfills.
Currently, DTG is operating without an air operating permit, and Caton is mining in an area the county says Caton is not legally approved to mine. Caton experienced above-ground fires, and recently an underground fire was confirmed at the DTG landfill. Last fall, the state Department of Ecology declared the DTG landfill a Model Toxic Control Act (MTCA) cleanup site when it confirmed the release of two hazardous substances. The landfill now requires years of investigation, cleanup and remediation.
Although regulators are required to inspect these landfills quarterly, and have conducted more inspections lately, there are still numerous opportunities daily for unacceptable material to enter the landfill.
I believe in fiscal responsibility and understand the limitations of government. Since what is being disposed matters, why not have a fee on all out-of-county waste that would be dedicated for the monitoring and inspection of loads and compliance enforcement?
The Terrace Heights landfill is proposing an increase of $6 per ton to dump garbage, which would raise the total cost of county residents to $44 per ton. Kittitas County charges $133 per ton and King County charges $180.80 per ton. Why is a mere $6 increase being considered at the same time our county tells us they have no money to properly monitor the health hazards we now face? I don’t know what DTG charges per ton but since Yakima County has no fee on each ton of out out-of-county waste from Puget Sound and Canada, it receives nothing from these privately owned facilities but toxic fires and pollution.
Increased and improved facility oversight is required, but limited by the health district’s current budget. A graduated fee scale for out-of-county waste would 1.) incentivize the reduction of waste coming to these landfills and 2.) provide new revenue to support health district facility oversight.
This would be fiscally responsible as it would establish a third-party monitoring system of these facilities to reduce the chance of future landfill disasters and protect the health, property and groundwater of landfill neighbors.
The U.S. Army Yakima Training Center neighbors are already drinking bottled water due to known groundwater contamination. What will the reputation of our county’s agricultural products become if more aquifers are poisoned?
Isn’t it time county regulators worked together to enforce land-use violations and related permit conditions? And for county elected officials to exercise their authority and address these toxic landfills, in part by establishing a host fee on out-of-county waste to de-incentivize this toxic flow, and re-establish proper regulation and monitoring to ensure compliance at these private toxic facilities?