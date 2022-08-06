Veronica C. met Billy back in February 2019. He was homeless and struggling with drugs, alcohol and his mother’s death.
“I told him, ‘You know whenever you get tired of what you are doing, come see me. If you want to turn your life around and work on sobriety and possibly get housing, come see me, I’m Veronica.’”
Three years later, Billy is housed, healthy and reconnecting with his children.
After two years of pandemic-induced cancellations, we come together for National Health Center Week on Aug. 7 to celebrate stories like Billy’s, and staff members like Veronica, a case manager at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services (YNHS) known for her skill and patience with some of the most difficult cases from the streets. In the world of harm reduction, we have learned that “no” from our clients means “no” today. Tomorrow is another day.
National Health Center Week celebrations take place at community health centers across the nation. Yakima’s three CHCs — YNHS, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Community Health of Central Washington — mark the occasion as the largest primary-care safety net in the county. Collectively, we served 87,000 people last year — nearly one third of the entire county population.
It’s a long, honorable record — dating from the 1970s — led by pioneering physicians, including Drs. Don Gargas and Mike Maples, and the late Paul Monahan and Doug Corpron. Don Hinman, YNHS founding board member and immediate past chair, donated thousands of hours to our mission, and our current Chair Nancy Kokenge has been a board member for 35-plus years. Every organization should be so fortunate for such volunteer commitment and support.
While helping people leave homelessness is often our most publicized service at YNHS, it is roughly 14% of our mission.
Our integrated professional teams offer full-scope care for generations of families — Healthy Kids exams, immunizations and developmental screens; adult patients receive affordable preventive care and support for chronic conditions.
Through integrated teams of professionals — behavioral health, pharmacy, dental, nutrition, and public — patients can address several issues through this “one stop shop.”
Last year alone, we provided food, rent and utility assistance, and employment help to nearly 2,000 people. It’s a great model — because not everything can be solved in the exam room.
At least 51% of CHC board members are consumers of our services. This allows us to understand and respond to community need.
All three CHCs report quality measures annually to the agencies that support our programs. YNHS is also proud to be accredited by the Joint Commission, and recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient Centered Medical Home.
Please join us to celebrate National Community Health Center Week — on Wednesday (Aug. 10) in Yakima and Thursday (Aug. 11) in Sunnyside, both 1-3 pm.
Meet the YNHS teams at our “Festivals in the Parking Lots,” check your blood pressure, enroll in health insurance and have a SnoCone!
It’s all free! See you there!