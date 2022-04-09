As we wrap up “Explore Your Career Options Week” April 3-10, it’s a good time to reflect on what we’ve all learned as a result of the pandemic workplace closures.

Washington is slowly inching its way out of the economic toll of the pandemic, but the conversation around career changes, upskilling and reskilling, and home-based offices and flexible work hours continues.

We’ve seen a lot made of what’s being called “The Great Resignation,” but, to us, it actually seems more like “The Great Reinvention.”

The truth is periods of crisis also bring opportunities for change, for reinvention.

Higher-education and business leaders are looking at what innovations they can make to serve students and employees more effectively, while also adapting to a changing landscape that has allowed for a flexible work environment.

No doubt the move to online training and education has inspired many Washingtonians to finish their degrees, explore new careers and find ways to support strained professions, like teaching and health care.

Western Governors University has led the way in unabashedly being unique. All the degree and certification programs are online and have been since its inception 25 years ago — which created a seamless transition for current and new students to access accredited degree programs.

For Washington’s employer community, the pandemic created new opportunities to reinvent the workday, the workplace and the worker experience. Families were put in tough spots — parents were homeschooling, Zoom meetings took up hours of the day and in-person meetings and the hours employees worked changed to accommodate work and family.

AWB’s Workforce Summit 2.0 last year brought together lawmakers, policy experts and employers to take a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities the pandemic brought about.

The discussions mirror what we’re still hearing today: Employers want quality employees with the skills to do the job; employees want to continue to have flexibility in when and where they work. Employees also want the tools and opportunities inside and outside the workplace to reskill and upskill, to reinvent their careers through seeking higher education options or starting or finishing a certification program as a means to advance in their current job or move to a new one.

Washingtonians want work-life balance. They want to work in careers that match their passion. And, they want to be valued in the workplace.

Many Washingtonians found a passion for new careers. As parents were put in the position to take on the role of teacher, enrollment in WGU’s education programs increased 20%. One student in Puyallup overcame her unique challenges to finish her nursing degree.

Employers like Halcyon Northwest in Olympia have been able to hire people from all over the country since the pandemic, opening up a larger and more diverse workforce pipeline.

While we’re all still a bit weary from the pandemic, the good news is there is opportunity ahead as we reinvent the workforce, education, training and how we balance work and life with the tools we developed the past two years.

Leadership Coach Jenefeness Tucker of the Washington Small Business Development Center said it best at AWB’s Workforce Summit: “It’s extremely hard to be a leader when things are constantly changing. But research shows that these five practices help people reach their personal best: Model the way. Inspire a shared vision. Challenge the process. Enable others to act. Encourage the heart.”