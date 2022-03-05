Now, perhaps more than ever, is the chance for humanity to mend its wounds on the Earth. While the country appears to be ever more politically divided, a lingering problem threatens all people, no matter their beliefs — the increase of greenhouse gases.

Since primordial times (nearly a million years ago), the parts per million (ppm) of carbon in the air fluctuated between 180 and 300. Since 1950, however, carbon dioxide ppms have run between 300 and 420. On Feb. 5, those numbers reached 419, and it continues to rise by the day. The fact is that these numbers won’t subside until something is done.

For the past decade, the general consensus of lowering fossil fuel emissions has been to impose carbon taxes and invest in renewable, sustainable energy. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reports that $2.5 trillion was spent on renewable energy from 2010-2019. Yet, even with all this money spent, Earth’s atmosphere continues to be increasingly polluted. This leaves one to ask, “Is there a better way to spend this money, while noticeably and significantly lowering greenhouse gases?” The answer is “yes,” and perhaps unconventional.

In February 2012, a team of researchers at the University of South California’s Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute discovered that a substance called “fumed silica,” impregnated with polyethlenimine, could easily (and extremely cheaply) absorb carbon out of the air. The carbon could then be released simply by heating up the material. The technology verges on revolutionary, and would be a game-changer in the modern industrial age. The question is, how might this material be used on a global scale, and as cheaply as possible. The answer, I propose, is using capitalism to the Earth’s advantage.

Imagine, for the moment, that the aforementioned $2.5 trillion spent, was spent in the form of grants to companies that could industrialize and nationally manufacture viable, cheap machines utilizing the fumed silica. The driving force behind all business innovations are dollars. If the government provided stipends to these companies, at a fraction of the U.N.’s figures (perhaps a few million dollars a year), the incentive to innovate would blossom. Immediately, efficient and cost-effective fumed silica-embedded machines would exist and be available on the market.

But then there arises a problem in the math. The government shouldn’t then indefinitely (and infinitely) spend taxpayer money on building these sheets/machines of silica throughout the country. There is a better solution — one that helps businesses and saves taxes.

The first panacea could be to require all businesses to run carbon dioxide through these machines. Or, alternatively, the government could allow them to unboundedly distribute among the free markets. But what is the incentive? Why should a business spend more money with no income in return? As it happens, businesses can, and already do, sell carbon. Uses of it (in solid form) include bleaching, pigmentation, gas absorption, graphite production and creating heat-resistant devices, tools, welding agents and metal cutters. And, if one wishes to heat up the silica and release carbon dioxide instead, it can be used in fire hydrants, dry ice, freon and many, many more items. The possibilities are endless, and they’re healthy.

I imagine a day when humanity comes together in novel, diverse ways to make the Earth (the home we all share) healthier.

We and our governments must acknowledge that the immense spending on reversing carbon emissions, and the levels of those emissions themselves, are both increasing and not noticeably affecting each other. We, as a country, must make a stand and invent realistic solutions, for us, our descendants and the Earth’s biosphere.