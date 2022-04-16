Thank you to the Herald-Republic and several letters to the editor addressing the fatalities and injuries on our roadways.

These conversations repeat the usual solutions of education and the police enforcement to rectify driver inattention, distraction and aggression while encouraging courtesy and respect for fellow drivers. Police, basically, being the hall monitors of our streets.

Is this working for us? Things are stacked against us and our police force to cause lasting change for safe mobility on our streets. Road design elements determine safety on our streets, making all users choose better.

“Vision Zero” is a design concept we need in Yakima. Vision Zero is an international movement that aims to reduce traffic deaths and life-changing injuries to zero, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. Vision Zero has been adopted and proven effective in U.S. cities and worldwide, reducing death and injury on their streets.

Yes, I agree, 97% of drivers are courteous and care, however, we need the forethought to reduce the influence of the other percentage. Vision Zero understands people are human, make mistakes and are vulnerable. This system differs from conventional safety practices by being human-centered through a more aggressive use of roadway design and operational changes rather than relying primarily on behavioral change; a design fulling integrating the needs of all users traveling by foot, wheelchair, bike, motorcycle, car or truck. Vision Zero builds for people.

Vision Zero streets enhance traffic flow while providing safety for all users by reducing excessive speeds. A key component for safety is using the modern roundabout. Carmel, Ind., a city approximately the size of Yakima, utilizes about 140 of them to control the danger at intersecting roads. The mayor, Jim Brainard, began building roundabouts in the 1990s getting pushback. But now residents and businesses clamber to be in line for the next roundabout installation. View “Four Reasons For Roundabouts” on YouTube at bit.ly/YHR-rdabout.

The roundabout’s principle boosts our wellbeing and driving experience by decreasing collision and injury by 80% and eliminating need for street widening expenses. In Carmel, drivers save 24,000 gallons of fuel per roundabout, over 3.3 million gallons a year — that amounts to $13.5 million and 69,300,000 pounds of CO2! This simple concept with its continuous flow is a bargain to install, saves gas and our environment.

Signalized intersections have 32 points of conflict, which expose human error and result in the vast majority of crashes, injury and death; racing to beat the red light, not giving a pedestrian their right of way, or consider the more vulnerable user we share streets with. Distraction, disrespect and habitual driving will not go away through enforcement measures. We need engineered streets for safety, to get the bonus of better traffic flow, huge savings to our budgets, better air quality and street aesthetics.

Vision Zero better utilizes our property taxes and state and federal transportation grants to build smarter, safer roads. The status quo street is killing us and costing millions both personally and for our city at large. We can do better by each other.

The well-engineered street abounds with benefits that save gas, save money, save time and save lives. Let traffic engineers engineer safe streets with structural forgiveness. Let our city police be guardians, not hall monitors.