Students and eyewitnesses who lived at Fort Simcoe Boarding School between 1860 and 1920 told a somewhat different story than the “stark unhealthy conditions,” “degradation” and “atrocities” alleged by the YH-R Editorial Board Oct. 9.
Many students thrived there and emerged from the school healthy and intelligent while keeping their Native language skills intact and retaining their traditional religious values for the rest of their lives. As adults, former students proudly represented their indigenous culture while vigorously defending tribal rights by using English skills learned in the classroom.
Some examples included George Waters, Tecumseh Yahatowit, Thomas K. Yallup, Louis Mann, George Olney, Dan Boone, William Charley, Alex and Alba Shawaway, Kiutus Jim, Watson Totus, Celia Yumpty Totus and Kate Tahchinch Williams.
Likewise, dozens of hardworking teachers and school employees dedicated their lives to providing educational, nutritional and emotional needs of children who were sung to at night by staff members before bedtime. When school let out in June, children went home to their families and returned in October. Employees and neighbors collected donations to purchase Christmas gifts and toys for the children because federal funds were not allowed to be expended on holiday presents. (Yakima Herald, Dec. 31, 1891.) If a child died, he or she went home with their family by tradition. When a soldier died at Fort Simcoe, he was taken to The Dalles, or Portland, Ore., or shipped home.
Maj. Robert Garnett’s wife and son died at Fort Simcoe in 1858 and were taken back to New York state. Those are some of the reasons why there is not a cemetery at Fort Simcoe.
Were there bad employees? Two were identified in the YH-R article published Oct. 2. School Superintendent Samuel Motzer was investigated by U.S. inspectors and terminated after 15 weeks of employment in 1889. Former Civil War Gen. R.H. Milroy’s contract was not renewed in 1885 partly due to insensitive, culturally degrading remarks made by him. The remaining 57 years at the school operated under more qualified supervision.
Medical reports by staff physicians verified that schoolchildren were healthier than those living in winter camps.
Students at school received smallpox vaccinations, regular nutritious meals, warm clothing, shelter, and a regimen of domestic and farm tasks balanced with classroom studies.
If there was healing left to be done in 1955, it may have been soothed when former students (then adults) hosted a Fort Simcoe school reunion celebration at Satus Longhouse with music, singing and dancing while inviting special guest, Don M. Carr, former agent in charge of the boarding school during its last nine years of operation. (Yakima Republic, Dec, 15, 1955.)
The United States Commissioner of Indian Affairs published annual reports during the boarding school years, and those are available at the Yakima Valley Libraries’ Northwest Reading Room and the University of Washington Libraries’ Digital Collection, “Annual Report of Yakama Agency.”