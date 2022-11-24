Allen Shoup, a longtime visionary in the Washington wine industry, died Monday at the age of 79. Shoup was CEO for two decades at Stimson Lane, which rebranded itself as Ste. Michelle Wine Estates four years after Shoup left. In 2002, Shoup started Long Shadows Vintners. He is photographed here at Long Shadows in Woodinville. (John Lok / The Seattle Times, 2014)