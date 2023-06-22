Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives that provide students with real-world skills.
Last year, 62% of recent high school graduates were enrolled in college, the smallest share in two decades and 8 points lower than 2009, when enrollment peaked. Some of that drop can be attributed to pandemic-era school closures, during which many college-age students abandoned their studies and never returned. Rising wages have also made entry-level work more appealing.
Yet there’s evidence that many students are not so much rejecting higher education as seeking a better return on their investment. While overall enrollment in community colleges has plunged nearly 20% since the start of the pandemic, demand has risen for two-year programs that award credentials in technical trades, such as construction, auto repair and IT services. Registered apprenticeships, which combine some classroom instruction with paid on-the-job training, have grown 64% since 2012.
To the extent that people are gaining practical skills, this trend is encouraging. Some 60% of new jobs created in the next decade will be in fields that don’t typically require a college degree. Many fast-growing non-degree professions pay more than the national median. While it’s true that workers with four-year degrees have higher lifetime earnings, nearly 40% of those who enroll in college don’t actually finish — and in the process amass student-loan debts they’re unlikely to repay.
Expanding work-based college alternatives would go a long way toward filling skills shortages, boosting economic opportunity and reducing household debt. Yet government policies aren’t doing enough to advance that goal. Traditional schools receive about $400 billion annually in federal and state funding; apprenticeship programs get about 0.1% of that. President Joe Biden has advocated non-college alternatives but has also pushed to cancel federal student-loan debts — a policy that only encourages students to pursue expensive degrees.
The U.S. needs to adjust its priorities. To start, the administration should work with Congress to shift a greater share of higher-education budgets to supporting work-based programs, particularly apprenticeships. Students should be allowed to use Pell Grants and other forms of aid to pay for short-term training courses. Encouraging the growth of “intermediaries” — private firms and nonprofits that cover the wages and tuition of apprentices while they receive training — would be another positive step, so long as the government conducts proper oversight.
Employers and school districts should also collaborate to expand vocational training. A model is CareerWise Colorado, which since 2016 has placed more than 1,000 high school students in multi-year apprenticeships, enabling them to gain academic credits while receiving paid job training. One study found that 37% of participants continued on in full or part-time work, while 27% enrolled in college full-time. The program is based on Switzerland’s apprenticeship system, which enrolls 70% of students starting in the 11th grade and has helped drive the country’s youth unemployment rate below 3%. (CareerWise Colorado receives support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the philanthropic organization of Bloomberg LP founder and majority owner Michael Bloomberg.)
The Biden administration has endorsed legislation to create nearly 1 million new apprenticeships. Reaching that goal could cost as much as $4 billion annually — a significant outlay, but still a fraction of what other advanced economies invest to prepare students for the workforce. Giving more young Americans a path to career success would be money well spent.