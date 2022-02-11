It’s hard to believe, after this many decades — centuries, more accurately — that anybody is still somehow unaware that using a racial slur is offensive, hurtful and disgusting.
Even if you’re a high school kid.
We’re no longer willing to write it off as mere ignorance that can be excused with a they-just-didn’t-know-any-better shrug. We’re well past that point.
If you don’t get it by now, it’s willful indifference.
It’s simply asinine behavior that shouldn’t be tolerated in any setting by anyone else anymore. No excuses. No sympathy. No more coddling.
When society looks the other way, it tacitly clears the way for the kinds of hate groups we’ve increasingly seen in recent years to be louder. Bolder. Maybe even more violent.
So we’re glad to see that the Zillah and Wapato school districts are taking an incident at Saturday’s Zillah-Wapato boys basketball game so seriously.
Both districts say they’re investigating the reported use of a racial slur against a Wapato player during the game at Zillah High School. After Zillah officials heard about it, they notified Wapato.
According to the Zillah district, there is evidence someone used a slur, but it’s unclear who was responsible.
Sadly, Zillah’s had to deal with this issue before, when their own players endured racist remarks and gestures from a Connell crowd during a girls basketball game last year.
In this latest incident, Wapato officials met with the player who was targeted and are offering support to him and his family.
“Both the Wapato and Zillah districts want to make it clear to our school communities and our communities at large that there is no room for this type of behavior and are working together to create an inclusive environment for all,” Wapato superintendent Kelly Garza said in a statement.
Good. We hope they’ll follow through on all of that.
But clearly, schools can’t teach this by themselves. Administrators, coaches, teachers and bus drivers can only do so much to help raise well-adjusted, compassionate and caring community members.
Racism begins at home. And parents — who’ve had years to comprehend why outrageous slurs, jokes and all the other disrespectful behaviors that most of us are sick of hearing about — need to make sure they don’t raise more malicious morons.
We all know them, and they’re getting tiresome. Boneheads like Joe Rogan, who in recent days has been condescendingly trying to explain away years of using racial epithets on his podcast. Or the loudmouth at the next table, telling a racist joke between mouthfuls of pizza and beer.
The Zillah and Wapato school districts deserve the community’s gratitude for responding promptly and forcefully to something that should outrage the whole Yakima Valley.
Meantime, school officials are asking anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
We hope someone has the courage to speak up.