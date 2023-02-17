It’s not a stretch to say that last week’s unanimous decision by the Yakima City Council to award $2 million to the YWCA of Yakima is a life-saver.
The money, part of the millions in COVID relief funds the federal government granted to local governments under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, will help establish the YWCA’s new domestic violence emergency shelter.
City Manager Bob Harrison called the city’s grant “a godsend.” YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty called it “transformational.”
Neither of them is overstating anything.
The YWCA is planning to renovate the old St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing on what was once the Astria Yakima medical campus at 110 S. Ninth Ave. Fixing up the three-story brick building, which Hogback Development Co. donated to the YWCA, will cost an estimated $15 million to $19 million.
It’s worth it, though — the building is larger than the one that houses the YWCA’s current shelter, allowing 100 more beds to serve people in need.
Sadly, limited space forces the local YWCA to turn away another 400 or so families who are fleeing abusive households every year. But when the new shelter is ready next year, the YWCA can at least provide safe haven to more of them.
It’ll also offer 45-50 private rooms, a community kitchen, a play area for children, a shared living room and an auditorium for workshops, group activities — many of which will include help in preventing further domestic violence.
In addition to the $2 million from the city, the YWCA has applied for $4 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County and is in line for another $7.5 million from the state’s Housing Trust fund. Beyond that, the YWCA is hoping they can persuade state and federal lawmakers to find more funding.
Eventually, the organization might turn to the public with a capital campaign to cover whatever expenses might be left.
The federal government handed Yakima County commissioners $48.8 million in ARPA funds to help strengthen the community. The only excusable delay in sliding $4 million of that to the YWCA for a cause as basic and critical as protecting families is deciding which pen to use to sign the check.
Same thing with any decisions on state Housing Trust money or any other loose change legislators can shake out of the furniture in Olympia.
We’re talking about the immediacy of lives at direct risk here — not new police cars or more studies about traffic flows or water woes. The safety of people experiencing domestic abuse simply has to take precedence.
So while we congratulate the Yakima City Council for stepping up, we strongly urge county and state officials to do their part, too.
Like we said, it’s no stretch to say lives are at stake.