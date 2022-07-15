Bonuses, benefits, flexible schedules, more pay — businesses are begging for employees now.

But they aren’t the only ones having a tough time finding good help.

Local nonprofits have it just as bad, if not worse. At a time when their services are more important than ever, most are critically short of volunteers.

The need is great at organizations as varied as the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation, the Yakima Area Arboretum, the Salvation Army Thrift Store, the Yakima Valley Memorial health system, the Central Washington State Fair, the Downtown Association of Yakima and Toppenish’s Northern Pacific Railway Museum.

The needed tasks are endless and even more varied: caring for homeless animals, staffing booths or taking tickets at events, mentoring children, restoring old train cars, appraising donated jewelry — even snuggling babies.

Volunteer coordinators blame a lot of the shortage on the pandemic, which has led some people to leave town for work, kept many more at home or forced new responsibilities — such as caring for kids — on others. Higher gas prices haven’t helped, either.

Yakima Valley Memorial once had more than 200 volunteers for programs at the hospital, North Star Lodge, Ohana Mammography Center and Children’s Village. Last October, that number was down to 45 — though it’s now back up to around 80, according to volunteer workforce specialist Regina Bodella.

The story is similar up and down the Yakima Valley.

Though recent trends suggest new volunteers are starting to show up, the lack of help is taking a toll. It’s affecting how many hours a week nonprofits can operate, or what services they’re able to continue providing.

We seriously doubt this is a problem of willingness to volunteer. This community has a long and consistent history of stepping up and caring for its own.

We give when we see needs, we help when we hear of neighbors in trouble. We’ve done it for years.

We suspect the greatest need at the moment is simply getting the word out. Many potential volunteers probably don’t even know what needs are out there.

So we urge you to look for ways you can help. Watch the newspaper for opportunities. Check in with nonprofits that need the kinds of skills you have or that offer services that are especially important to you. Ask what you can do.

You’ll not only be helping your community, you’ll be helping yourself. According to the Mayo Clinic, people who volunteer are healthier, have a greater sense of purpose and are building social support systems for themselves.

That sounds like a double win to us.