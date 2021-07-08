It’s a waste of time to speculate why Jason White decided to run for the Yakima City Council, only to abandon his post for more than a year.
Maybe it was the $1,075 a month he continued to receive, courtesy of city taxpayers, for doing absolutely nothing. Maybe it was the childish fun of pranking the whole town by showing what he could get away with. Or maybe he couldn’t face the heat that inevitably comes with holding public office.
Who cares? His reasons for disappearing, then resurfacing for Tuesday night’s council meeting, are irrelevant.
No, the real point here is that Yakima needs to fix an oversight in its charter as quickly as possible, and the council took the first step in doing that Tuesday night.
That said, it’s disappointing that a city of nearly 100,000 people needs to have a rule to make sure council members show up for meetings and represent their constituents. It seems as basic as wearing pants in public or not sticking forks in electrical outlets. But despite White saying he won’t seek reelection and Mayor Patricia Byers’ assertions that an attendance clause is needless because antics like White’s will never happen again, it’s clear that the expectation must be spelled out legally.
Most public boards already have such requirements. Yakima, however, does not. So the city has had no legal way to stop White’s little game.
Tuesday’s council vote directing staffers to draft a resolution to put the matter on the November ballot is a commendable attempt to change that.
Assuming that gets done, it’ll be voters’ turn to show up. They’ll need to approve the change to the charter before city officials can compel council members to actually do the work they’re elected to perform.
You’d think such a measure would be a particularly easy sell in District 2, where people haven’t had representation since June of 2020.
But these are strange and troubling times. Think of it: We’re down to our elected leaders spending public meetings debating whether they even need to bother showing up for work.
It’s no wonder so many other things aren’t working.