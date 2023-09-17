This 1905 photo from the Relander Collection in Yakima Valley Libraries archives shows the main St. Joseph's Academy building that stood near the northeast corner of North Fourth Street and what was then "C" Street (now Lincoln Avenue). Maps of the area show the boarding school for Native students that the Sisters of Providence operated in another building to the east of the main structure, facing Naches Avenue. There is no information with the photo, but the building in the background could be the boarding school, which was open from April 1889 to July 1896. Sanborn Insurance maps from 1905 show the boarding school as "abandoned" but still standing in 1905.