Historians might never settle on an answer in the debate over what Chief Seattle might or might not have said back in 1854. But wherever the words originally credited to the great Suquamish and Duwamish leader came from, they’ve stuck in many Northwesterners’ minds for decades.
The famous exhortation to white leaders to respect Native culture and preserve the environment as settlers and soldiers closed in on tribal lands is an eloquent appeal, no matter who thought of it.
The talk invokes the spiritual in urging future generations to remember that the past — and the people who once lived here — will never be far away.
“At night,” the text reads, “when the streets of your cities and villages are silent and you think them deserted, they will throng with the returning hosts that once filled them and still love this beautiful land.”
They’re words worth pondering the next time you stroll down Naches Avenue, between East Lincoln Avenue and East D Street. Because you’re standing at the former site of a boarding school for Native children that the Sisters of Providence ran as part of St. Joseph’s Academy from 1889-96.
The school was situated near the main St. Joseph’s Academy building — for whites only in those days — which stood at what is now Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Today, you’d never know the Naches Avenue school was ever there. No historical marker, no sign, no nothing. And that’s a shame.
While nobody’s proud of how early whites ripped Native children from their families to indoctrinate them into a new culture, boarding schools like the one that once stood near Naches Avenue shouldn’t be forgotten.
More important, the children — some of whom likely died and were buried on or near the school grounds — should be remembered.
Like it or not, it’s all part of our history. And as another great thinker, the Spanish-American writer and philosopher George Santayana, once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
The school, one of two that the federal government operated or supported in Yakima County (the other was at Fort Simcoe), must’ve been traumatic for a bunch of kids suddenly forced to live away from home and forced to follow a bunch of draconian rules.
Students were forbidden to wear traditional clothing or speak their native language. Boys couldn’t have long hair, and Christian ceremonies replaced Indigenous religious practices.
But after seven years of operation, the nuns closed the Yakima school — the U.S. Department of the Interior had decided to stop subsidizing private religious schools.
City-owned senior housing and several modern professional buildings occupy the site now.
In a town that’s steeped in history, ignoring the existence of the school is an oversight that should be addressed. While there are no doubt numerous legal and cultural considerations that will come into play, we urge city officials to take up the cause — after all, the city already owns what appears to be a significant portion of the old school grounds.
It’s hard to believe it would be a particularly costly project, but it’s one that would be a great gift to residents past, present and future.
And perhaps we’ll discover that the words Chief Seattle supposedly said are true — maybe the spirits of those who’ve come before us really do still walk these streets.
If so, formally acknowledging their presence seems like an appropriate way to honor their lives.