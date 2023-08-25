Perhaps the country spirit of helping your neighbors isn’t quite dead yet.
Not, at least, if the volunteer members of the Yakima Valley Emergency Management’s new Animal Rescue Team have anything to say about it.
The team stands ready with sturdy trailers and steady hands to help rural folks get their animals — cows, horses, pigs, goats, sheep and other livestock — to safety at the Yakima County Fairgrounds in the event of an evacuation.
Neighbors helping neighbors in crises, of course, is nothing new. It’s been a value that’s remained close to the hearts of rural communities across the country for centuries. Many members of the team have been doing it informally for years.
But a formal team organized by Yakima Valley Emergency Management is new.
The agency’s involvement means centralized communication and coordination with emergency responders, leading to safer and more efficient operations.
Rescuers get up-to-date information on the best roads to take in order to stay safe and keep out of fire crews’ way — and they’re better able to prioritize animal transports. They know what type of animals they’re picking up, how many need to be moved and so on.
And to further alleviate uncertainty and confusion in the midst of one of the most trying times any animal owner could face, the volunteer rescuers arrive with go-bags, water and magnetic signs on their rigs to identify themselves.
It’s still hard work, though.
Rescuers say they often make 10-15 trips a day during a typical evacuation. They risk getting kicked, stepped on, bitten or butted by animals panicked by all the commotion and the presence of stranger with strange vehicles.
So they’re counting on animal owners to do their best to be prepared for the possibility of evacuations — keep go-bags at the ready, and make sure they include any important papers and documents. Preparations should also include plans for pets and livestock, the rescue team advises.
The Yakima Valley Emergency Management and Animal Rescue Team is providing a crucial service, which no one ever wants to use. These volunteers should be commended for their compassion and service to their community.
Evacuations are a nightmarish part of living in rural areas that are prone to wildfires, floods and other natural threats. But it’s comforting to know you can count on your neighbors in case of a crisis.