It’s a good 5,500 miles from Yakima to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
By now, though, the prayers that took flight from here Friday night have no doubt winged their way to the besieged people who’ve endured more than a year of brutality from a senseless Russian invasion.
Those prayers came from the hearts of the people who braved a harsh February chill to stand in solidarity with Ukraine during an informal service at Millennium Plaza downtown.
Similar gatherings were no doubt going on simultaneously around the world.
But Yakima’s been standing with Ukraine ever since Russia launched its cruel incursion in February 2022.
What began as a gaggle of people holding signs, waving flags and images of sunflowers — Ukraine’s national symbol — at Summitview and 40th avenues, has continued each Thursday afternoon, no matter how hot or cold, wet or windy, or slick and snowy it gets. Two dozen or more enthusiastic demonstrators are out there every week.
A considerable number of the people who gather at the corner are themselves Ukrainians. Some have fled their home country and ended up in Yakima, others have been here for years and have long family histories in the sovereign European nation.
More are arriving with the help of the Yakima-based nonprofit Operation Shoulder to Shoulder, which is leading efforts to resettle Ukrainians fleeing the war. Yakima County won a $250,000 grant from the Department of Commerce last year to help with the resettlement process.
The people who dress in Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow national colors turn out every week to offer strength from afar to Ukraine, where at least 7,000 innocent civilians have died at the hands of the invading Russians. Another 11,000-plus civilians — children, mothers, elderly people — have been wounded or injured. Ukraine and Russia have lost a combined 200,000 soldiers, according to independent estimates.
The people who prayed Friday night and who stand at that Yakima corner every Thursday are there to honor the dead and support the living. They show up to show the world that Russia’s inexcusable attack on a freestanding democracy will be resisted at each turn.
It’s an admirable stand. And given Russia’s recent turn toward raw aggression and disregard for the international laws and treaties they once agreed to, Yakima’s stand is not just for Ukraine, but for democracies around the globe. Russia’s corrupt leadership has turned the superpower into a rogue nation, darkening it into what self-proclaimed American patriots used to call the “Evil Empire.”
Russia’s blatant and bloody assault on Ukraine’s schools, hospitals, senior care centers and residential neighborhoods is reminiscent of Hitler’s insane and merciless rampage across Europe in World War II. Back then, it took all America and its allies had to stop the Nazis, who were further emboldened with each new neighboring country they overran in the 1930s and ’40s. So it’s understandable that Europe is watching the unprovoked attack on Ukraine with alarm.
The same should be true here. After all the atrocities of the past year, anyone rooting for Russian President Vladmir Putin had best peel those American flag stickers off their bumpers right now. Real patriots don’t support terrorism.
Or maybe they should go listen and learn from the Yakima people who continue to stand with Ukraine.
Friday night they offered peaceful prayers and brainstormed other ways they could help. And they say they’ll be at Summitview and 40th every week for as long as it takes.
For the sake of Ukraine — and for democracies everywhere else — we’re glad they’re out there. But we hope they won’t have to hold any gatherings to mark a second year of war.