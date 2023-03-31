Among the blessings we’d like to count this week: the Yakima River Canyon Marathon will be back in full stride Saturday.
But first, we should declare a possible bias.
Race director Frank Purdy, a longtime (and very long-distance) runner, is one of our own. He retired in June 2018 as the YH-R’s opinion page editor after a marathon’s worth of years on the copy desk.
That said, the annual race that Purdy and a few other members of The Hardcore Runners Club of Central Washington helped start back in 2001 is unquestionably one of the Yakima Valley’s shiniest trophies.
Those early race organizers wisely turned to Bob and Lenore Dolphin to lead the event. The beloved couple — both of whom have since passed — were fixtures for decades in the Northwest running community. Lenore further endeared herself by greeting as many race finishers as she could reach with a grandmotherly hug.
Lenore died at age 90 in March 2020 — the year that COVID-19 forced the first cancellation of the marathon. Pandemic precautions prevented the 2021 race, too, though the event got back on its feet in 2022.
Now, it’s lacing up for a day with all the fixings: a pre-race pasta dinner tonight and an awards ceremony and potato feed after Saturday’s run.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 240 runners from 15 states and Canada had signed up for this year’s event. That’s a smaller field than previous years, but runners have a lot of choices these days and taking on the Yakima River Canyon isn’t for the faint of heart.
Starting at 8 a.m. in Ellensburg and following State Route 821 along the Yakima River to the finish line, just north of Selah, it’s one of the more grueling marathons around — unrelenting elevation gains, banking turns, bone-jarring descents.
But it’s also one of the most scenic, with views spectacular enough to take away the breath of the already breathless.
Former YH-R sportswriter Scott Sandsberry once described the canyon’s allure as “almost mystical,” and regulars in the marathon agree.
Mark Moody, an emergency medical technician from Bellevue who never misses a chance to run the canyon, described the setting this way to Sandsberry in 2015:
“You’ve got these rock walls and the hills above, and before you know it, frontward and backward, you’re just kind of immersed in it. There’s a kind of beauty in that.”
There certainly is.
The Yakima River Canyon is one of Washington’s grandest features. “Mystical” might not be too much of a stretch.
We’re lucky to have such beauty in our midst.
We’re also lucky to have a group of volunteers with the vision to organize and stage an event as classy as the Yakima River Canyon Marathon for all these years.
That kind of community spirit is one the Yakima Valley’s grandest features.