The Downtown Yakima Mile has covered a lot of ground in its first few years, and this year’s event, held July 1, kept it on pace to become one of the West’s most prestigious races.
But its value goes well beyond bringing Washington’s most elite runners to town. Yakima Mile founder Chris Waddle has created an annual gathering that’s easy to join, fun to watch and gives back generously to the community — it’s become a key fundraiser for the Yakima YWCA’s domestic violence programs.
Don’t dismiss it as a good-hearted fun run, though.
The inaugural race, in 2019, yielded a state record mile in the men’s division. COVID precautions shut things down in 2020, but in the years since, more records have fallen as the event’s popularity continues to rise.
In addition to being a great local party, it’s exactly the sort of thing that puts Yakima on the map — in a good way.
Waddle and the many others who make the Yakima Mile possible have done a blue-ribbon job of staging it again this year. The community should be proud to see just how far this event has come.