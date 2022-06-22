A welcome and contagious joy flowed through two events in Yakima last weekend — Juneteenth and the Pride Parade.

Both drew large, cheering crowds, festive clothing, bright banners, inspiring words, the inviting smells of delicious food and the irresistible rhythms of great music. Everywhere you looked, beautiful colors blended freely, lovingly.

The Juneteenth celebration — which marks the 1865 date of the last American slaves hearing they were finally free — continued all weekend. In addition to local leaders and NAACP speakers, dozens of artists and familiar faces from across the state were there — singers Danaä Howe and Josephine Howell, the AME Drummers, a gospel chorus, blues and jazz performers.

And since a federal designation last year, Juneteenth was an official national holiday for the first time this year. Many people got Monday off with pay.

The Pride Parade, meantime, splashed downtown with every color of the rainbow as people identifying as LGBTQ+ and their parents, siblings, friends and even the Seahawks Dancers made their way down Yakima Avenue.

Both events featured words of encouragement, emotional hugs and smiles — everywhere, smiles.

It might’ve been the best weekend this community’s had since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Better than anyone could describe in words, these two celebrations showed why we should respect and honor diversity. It warms and enriches all of our lives. Always has.

It’s a stark contrast to the insecure talk and twisted reasoning of the fearful few who unwittingly embarrass themselves by continuing — even now — to feel threatened by the mere fact that some people’s lives differ from their own.

Our world is alive with endless flavors and rich hues, but these sad souls can’t seem to see any color but white.

They hide their hatred for people who look or live differently than they do with childish plots to exclude them at every turn — from certain occupations, from certain churches, from loving whomever they choose. Even from voting.

They fear “replacement” and rant that their culture is somehow being usurped or discarded. That someone’s out to take away their jobs.

Honestly, if they’re that cowardly and selfish, maybe someone should. Who wants to hire someone that weak and untrustworthy, anyway?

We can’t imagine how anyone could’ve attended the events we saw in Yakima this past weekend and not rest assured that our community is fuller, friendlier and stronger when we’re all included.

Congratulations to the organizers of both events for bringing so much light to our Valley. It truly does take all of us.