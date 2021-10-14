We print plenty of ugly headlines around here, but don’t go thinking we prefer them. Miles of depressing news can weigh on even the most grizzled journalists.
So here’s a headline nobody minded seeing:
“Yakima County residents donate 90,000 pounds of food for Operation Harvest.”
It’s an annual local story that’s normally on the light side, but this year’s report was even cheerier than usual.
In the midst of a lingering pandemic, and at a time when many Yakima Valley residents’ fortunes look a little shaky, they still stepped up with 17,000 more pounds of food donations than they contributed last year.
Let that number sink in — and think about the context for a minute.
Despite donors’ personal economic concerns, they dug deeper because their neighbors’ needs were great.
The Downtown Rotary Club, which sponsored Operation Harvest, will distribute the nonperishable donations among eight local food banks:
- Yakima Salvation Army Food Bank.
- St. Vincent Center Food Bank.
- OIC Food Bank.
- Selah Food Bank.
- Seventh-day Adventist Food Bank.
- Yakima Rotary Food Bank.
- Yakima Food Pantry at Vineyard Church.
- St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry.
The food will help sustain thousands of households across the Yakima Valley — many of which never had to seek such help until the pandemic’s effects struck.
Ninety thousand pounds of food — 45 tons.
That says a lot about this Valley.
Sure, we fight like cats and dogs over everything from bullets to ballots, but when it’s truly personal, we clearly don’t lack for generosity or compassion.
Remember that the next time you get ready to lash out at someone on social media because you disagree with their politics. Keep it in mind before you question the competence or integrity of a teacher, a nurse, a store clerk or maybe even an elected official because they see things differently than you do.
The odds are good that some of those very people are among the donors who contributed to a 90,000-pound stack of food to help their neighbors make it through the winter.
“The greatness of a community,” Coretta Scott King once said, “is most accurately measured by the compassionate acts of its members.”
Using that yardstick, we’ve just added a few more tons of greatness to this Valley.
And if you’d like to add even more, it’s not too late for a few last-second donations to this year’s drive. They’re accepting nonperishable food at the Rotary Club, 1704 W. Nob Hill Blvd., or at Wray’s Marketfresh IGA at 56th and Summitview avenues. Call or text Quinn Dalan, 509-771-1321 for more information.