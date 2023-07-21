Despite the county prosecutor’s misgivings and the American Civil Liberties Union’s warnings, Yakima County commissioners have unanimously approved a policy to forcibly remove homeless campers along the Yakima Greenway.
From where we sit, however, it looks like commissioners have just punched themselves a one-way ticket to court to defend a plan that has some troubling holes.
Undeniably, the yearslong presence of illegal and sometimes aggressive campers has been detrimental to the Greenway. Dozens — perhaps hundreds — of campers have left trash, needles and feces along the path, in picnic areas and on the riverbanks. And they’ve set a number of illegal fires, some of which have gotten out of control and threatened serious damage.
Nobody’s happy to have them there.
But the harsh truth is that the county’s new policy — under which designated authorities or sheriff’s deputies will give campers 72 hours to clear out before removing them and hauling away their belongings — likely creates more problems than it solves.
Among other things, as county Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic has said all along, the policy will strain county resources and might not hold up in court. And the ACLU, which isn’t exactly hesitant to seek legal remedies, has made it clear that the county’s policy is begging for a lawsuit.
Let’s look past the personnel and paperwork issues, and forget the legal ramifications for a minute, though.
Once the county has uprooted these campers, where will they go next?
Odds are, most of them are living the way they do because they can’t or won’t lead more traditional lifestyles. Yes, local support and shelter is available for most of them. But for whatever reason, they aren’t taking advantage of those options.
If they’re removed from their campsites, they’ll likely just set up somewhere else. Where might that be — and what disruptions will their presence cause when they get there?
What will the county do then? Remove them all over again?
Yakima city officials have already started fencing off areas where people experiencing homelessness have tended to congregate, so camping out downtown is getting trickier. Now, with the county taking essentially the same approach — flushing them out of anyplace we don’t want them — these folks will likely start showing up in new places that no one’s thought of securing.
It’s an endless cycle until someone thinks of an effective, affordable, long-term solution.
Unfortunately, that solution remains elusive, which is why this problem continues to plague communities across the nation. (Been to Seattle, Portland or San Francisco lately?)
The Yakima County commissioners have our sympathy here — they really do. We can understand their desire to protect public safety and to simply sweep away a nagging problem that erodes everyone’s quality of life.
It’s a complex and heart-wrenching issue that demands a thoughtful answer. This just isn’t it.
So if commissioners find themselves in court over this, or they start getting complaints from wherever the next homeless camp crops up, we hope they’ll revisit the policy. With more thought and input, perhaps they can craft a plan that better addresses the problem of homelessness in Yakima County.