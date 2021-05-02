With the state’s 2021-23 capital budget in the books, the delegation from the 15th Legislative District has been slapping high-fives all around this week.
And well they should.
Both houses of the Legislature unanimously approved the two-year budget Monday, giving the 15th District, which encompasses the lion’s share of Yakima County’s population, $19.4 million for local infrastructure needs.
That’s a lot of moola.
Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, the ranking Republican working on the budget, was understandably elated in a news release issued by Washington State House Republicans.
“I’m very pleased that we were able to get significant investments in broadband, behavioral health and housing, rural school construction, and funding for critical water projects statewide,” Honeyford said in the release.
Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, was equally effusive.
“This capital spending plan protects our investments in the state’s infrastructure and provides maintenance and repair where it is needed most,” he said. “It is very balanced as it benefits communities across the 15th District as well as all corners of Washington.”
Here’s where some of that money goes:
- $4.2 million for the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.
- $3 million for the Boise Cascade mill cleanup site.
- $1.65 million for Astria Toppenish Hospital.
- $1.5 million for Perry Tech.
- $1 million for Selah’s Crusher Canyon sewer line.
- $856,000 for the Selah-Robert Lince ELC and kindergarten.
- $300,000 for the Granger Historical Society Museum.
- $642,000 for Yakima’s Miller Park.
- $508,000 for reflectors at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
- $300,000 for the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District.
- $21,000 for the Toppenish Junior Livestock facility planning.
- $235,000 for the Yakima Valley Fair in Grandview.
Not too shabby.
In all, the Legislature has approved $6.3 billion for capital projects across the state. The plan emphasizes broadband, school construction and anything that helps rebuild or protect property from natural disasters. Among other revenue sources, the state is counting on $559 million in federal stimulus money to help cover the costs.
Any way you add it up, once Gov. Jay Inslee signs off on the plan, our local lawmakers can rightly claim a win here. They’ve secured significant funding for a number of sorely needed local projects, and they deserve our applause.
But this is also a good time to remember the value of being part of a state with such a strong economy.
Depending on which statistics you use, Washington’s economy has ranked among the top two or three states for at least the past five years. The stronger the economy, the better the financing for publicly funded projects.
Much of our good fortune is attributable to revenue-driving, job-creating industries like agriculture from our side of the state. But don’t overlook the contributions of westside technology, aerospace, forest products and maritime industries.
The people who keep moving to Washington aren’t just coming here to be closer to the Mariners. They see opportunities here.
This is a great state, with a diverse and balanced economic base. And as this latest legislative session demonstrates, we all benefit from being part of it.