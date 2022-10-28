For Yakima County coroner: Jim Curtice
Either way this race goes, Yakima County wins. Coroner Jim Curtice and Marshall Slight, who’s been chief deputy coroner for the past 13 years, are competent, compassionate professionals who’ve demonstrated that they’ll work hard at a job that has few takers.
Curtice, completing his first four-year term, has sought grants that have netted the Coroner’s Office sophisticated equipment — including an X-ray machine and trained cadaver-seeking dog — that should benefit the county for years to come.
Slight, meantime, doesn’t hesitate to put in excruciating hours, taking middle-of-the night calls any day of the week or making long trips across the state to transport bodies for autopsies. “That’s the job,” he shrugged when he spoke with us.
Those trips are necessitated by Central Washington’s lack of a local forensic pathologist — there’s a severe shortage of them nationwide, and Yakima County no longer has anyone local.
It’s a complication that adds to the expenses and workload of a busy office struggling to fill at least one vacant job.
The continuing challenge for the coroner in the next four years will be to continue seeking practical ways to meet the public’s needs while keeping workloads and expenses within reason.
From our perspective, Slight is invaluable at getting much of the everyday work done in the Coroner’s Office. That’s a credit to his professionalism and his interpersonal skills.
But Curtice’s focus on bigger-picture goals is valuable, too. With limited resources and growing demand for his office’s services, the coroner needs to think creatively and interact effectively with other agencies.
Curtice has had some encouraging success in those areas in his first term, and we think he’ll continue to explore realistic solutions for the real-life challenges the county faces.
While we have no doubt Slight could ably do Curtice’s job, we see nothing in Curtice’s record from the past four years that justifies replacing him.