We see their destitution and suffering every day, yet most of us look past them after a brief twinge or an awkward glance at their scrawled “please help” signs.
We call them “the homeless,” but their individual stories are more complicated than their lack of permanent housing. Many are caught up in a deadly cycle of substance abuse. Some have lost jobs or bread-winning spouses and suddenly had no choice but to seek shelter outdoors. Others suffer chronic mental health issues that make employment all but impossible.
But a new collaboration involving service providers, criminal justice representatives and local governments could help better define specific local needs and offer some steps toward realistic and lasting solutions. Organizers of the Yakima County Care Campus will begin talks this fall to determine the shape and scope of the initiative.
The thought going in is to set up some sort of hub to provide medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment in the Pacific Avenue jail near State Fair Park. The jail already has rooms built for medical exams and X-rays, as well as a commercial kitchen and other amenities that could make it an appropriate setting for treatment services.
As a story by Phil Ferolito in Sunday’s Yakima Herald-Republic noted, various public- and private-sector organizations have already made numerous attempts to provide immediate short-term solutions to the problem. Yet according to annual counts, we’ve still had at least 600-some homeless people in our area for at least a decade.
Past efforts have been thwarted by zoning rules, differing treatment approaches and some not-in-my-backyard objections from neighbors who didn’t want homeless people on their doorsteps.
This time around, however, the focus seems more pragmatic.
While the Care Campus would offer certain treatments, the goal is to not duplicate existing programs. And, encouragingly, organizers seem intent on identifying “gaps” in current services before deciding what strategies to pursue.
We hope that line of reasoning continues.
Up to now, our community’s responses to homelessness have tended, understandably, to focus on symptoms. We’ve had some limited successes at getting people in permanent housing, but long-term answers have been elusive.
Our local shelters have done commendable work providing food, comfort and temporary relief. And local substance-abuse treatment programs have no doubt saved or redirected countless lives.
But like most communities, we need comprehensive, collaborative solutions. We need to fill those “gaps” and make sure we’re meeting the actual needs that are out there.
We hope the Yakima County Care Campus serves as a focal point to get local resources delivered in the most effective and humane way possible.
The homeless are real people with real stories. They deserve real results.