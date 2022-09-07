If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like.
You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
Those are some of the immediate reasons it’s so important to keep viable, full-service hospitals in town.
And those factors only add to the dismay many of us feel as we watch the financial drama unfolding at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Last week, hospital officials confirmed they’re cutting back on traveling nurses and adjusting Memorial’s staffing in the face of “large financial losses” so far this year.
“We are decreasing our reliance on traveling staff and updating our staffing plan to align with existing resources,” the hospital’s leaders said in an email to the YH-R.
Nobody at Memorial is talking exact numbers, but vice president and chief financial officer Susan Sauder told the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio that the hospital “has suffered unsustainable negative margins and cash flow through the first two quarters of 2022.”
What’s causing all this?
Again, Memorial isn’t apt to throw open its financial records to the public, but according to Sauder, a lot of the problem centers on the difficulty of hiring qualified employees. Currently, for example, the hospital has 35 unfilled registered nurse positions.
Lacking the personnel needed to keep up with demand — particularly in the midst of the COVID crisis — Memorial has turned to temporary workers like the traveling nurses. That, in turn, has raised temporary labor costs by a whopping 201% in the past year.
While no one’s saying what these new reductions will mean, it stands to reason that having fewer nurses can’t help but negatively affect patient care at the 72-year-old, 226-bed hospital.
The story is similar at hospitals across Washington, which have lost a combined total of $1 billion this year and are short about 6,800 RNs at the moment, according to a new Washington State Hospital Association report.
COVID isn’t solely to blame, though.
Jane Hopkins, a registered nurse and head of a statewide union that represents 30,000 nurses and other health care workers across the state, said the nursing shortage started years ago.
“We’re seeing the consequences of profit-driven decisions,” she told the YH-R. “Financially, it would have made more sense to retain existing staff than to fill vacancies with outrageously expensive travel contracts.”
All of this comes as Memorial continues to negotiate a possible merger with Tacoma-based MultiCare Health Services. Given how dire the situation sounds, that might be the least of the evils if it means keeping a local hospital open in Yakima.
It’s unclear what the best strategy might be going forward, but the end goal is crystal clear.
Astria Health’s closure of its 150-bed Yakima hospital more than two years ago was a serious blow to the Valley’s health options. Closing or further eroding Yakima Valley Memorial would be catastrophic.
A quality, locally controlled hospital is crucial in an area like ours.
Hospitals aren’t like chain restaurants or clothing stores. Closing one doesn’t mean another will soon pop up around the corner. They hold a sacred community trust that can’t be measured in dollars.
We hope everyone from the hospital’s management, staff — and possibly even local public officials — keeps that in mind and works collaboratively on a solution that puts patients first.