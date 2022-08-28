Leavenworth was a broken-down logging town before it hit somebody that its dramatic alpine setting in the northern Cascades hamlet was a dead ringer for Bavaria. So they gave the place a deep face-lift, started hosting festivals and turned themselves into one of the West’s favorite tourist stops.
Ashland, Ore., on the other hand, has risen to international fame with its beloved Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The year-round calendar of plays defines nearly every square foot of the small city near the California border and draws visitors by the thousands.
In both examples the arts have transformed a town. Architecture (both towns look strikingly different than neighboring cities), music (everything from oompah bands to authentic old English ballads), drama (OSF draws top actors from all over the world) and craftsmanship (hey — somebody’s gotta brew all that beer for Oktoberfest).
So we’re watching with interest and optimism as the Yakima Arts Commission looks for thoughts and ideas from local residents and businesses on how a downtown creative district might benefit our city.
The idea is to consolidate a number of existing public displays, arts-oriented businesses and other endeavors into a walkable, contiguous collage of creativity.
Once a more formal plan is in place, the local commission would apply for state certification for its creative district. The application would go to the state’s arts commission, ArtWA.
If ArtWA were to approve the application, the district — which would eventually be overseen by a new nonprofit organization — would receive a $5,000 matching grant and the chance at other grants. That could mean $45,000 for a capital project, according to Heath Lambe, a member of the Yakima Arts Commission and Yakima Valley Museum curator.
Hey, who says artists have to starve?
The tentative plan is to stretch the district from East Lincoln Avenue to East Spruce Street and from Fourth Avenue to Eighth Street. That would take in places like Yakima Maker Space, Essencia, The Capitol Theatre, The Seasons Performance Hall, and Ron’s Coins and Collectibles. It would also include some favorite restaurants and wine, beer and coffee stops.
“It’s not just art,” Larson Gallery Director David Lynx told the YH-R’s Kate Smith. “It’s anything creative.” In fact, roughly 85 industries and 80 occupations meet ArtWA’s definition of creative.
No, it doesn’t look much like Bavaria here. And we sure aren’t advocating for anybody launching into a dramatic reading of Hamlet’s soliloquy in front of McDonald’s on Yakima Avenue.
Then again, we don’t need to be Leavenworth or Ashland. Yakima has its own art. Its own style. And a creative district might be a nice place to let some of it thrive.
Grants for artistic endeavors would be a boon to the local economy, as would the dollars potential tourists would leave here. Perhaps the greatest benefit, though, would be establishing a more attractive atmosphere downtown — that’s something we’d all enjoy, whether anybody else showed up to visit or not.
From the sound of it, a creative district can be whatever we want, within reason. So let’s let our imaginations run a little wild.
Lambe envisions strolling street musicians, plein air painters — or maybe an alley lit up with neon at night.
But you probably have your own ideas.
If so, the arts commission would like to hear from you. Contact them via their website (yakimacreativedistrict.org/), their Facebook page (facebook.com/Yakima-Creative-District-108276548649502) or by email: creativedistrict@yakimawa.gov.