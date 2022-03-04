Events in countries many of us have never even been to can seem worlds away, unconnected to our own lives.

But if you can ignore the cold cruelty of Russia’s unprovoked and unapologetic invasion of Ukraine, an independent democracy, something’s missing in your soul.

Clearly, the Yakama Nation feels the same.

That’s why we salute the example the Tribal Council is setting with this week’s formal condemnation of the onslaught, which has killed at least hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent civilians.

“The invasion represents an unprecedented attack on Ukrainian sovereignty and the Ukrainian peoples’ human rights that all democratic nations, including the Yakama Nation, must jointly and resoundingly condemn,” the council said in a resolution passed Tuesday.

If anybody understands unwanted intrusions, it’s the Yakama Nation. Tribal leaders compared the Russian offensive to attacks tribal people have suffered since the arrival of Europeans on the shores of North America more than 500 years ago.

And if anybody understands sacrifice, it’s the numerous Yakamas who’ve served in the United States armed forces over the years. A number of them have given up their lives for their patriotism.

Former Marine Shawn Marceau’s son, Joe, was one of them.

Marceau, who runs the Yakama Nation’s veterans affairs office, pushed for Tuesday’s resolution, reminding tribal leaders that Yakamas currently serving in the military are stationed near Ukraine.

Tribal Council Vice Chair Virgil Lewis, a veteran who’s part of the council’s Veterans Committee, supported the idea, too.

“We have to be aware of what’s going on in a country so far away,” Lewis said, according to a Yakama Nation Review report by Carol Craig.

So the resolution passed — along with a promise from Tribal Council Chairman Delano J. Saluskin that the tribe will donate $5,000 to the American Red Cross to support service members in eastern Europe.

Few among us have direct memories of World War II, which — like the invasion of Ukraine — started with a madman deciding to ignore national borders, democratically elected governments and any semblance of basic human rights or dignity.

Our sincere hope is that the invasion that began a little over a week ago can somehow be resolved without further bloodshed. The world’s unified resolve in imposing drastic sanctions on Russia is inflicting significant economic pain on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the obscenely rich oligarchs who’ve bled untold billions from their own country’s economy.

But with a despot like Putin showing contempt for international laws and agreements, and threatening everything from public executions to full-on nuclear war, these are grim and worrisome days.

The stories from World War II never fail to mention the way Americans rallied together to work unselfishly for the common goal of defeating a merciless, bloodthirsty enemy. How patriotism helped the country set aside differences and unify under one flag.

The resolve and compassion of the Yakama Nation is in keeping with that tradition. The Tribal Council’s resolution is a lesson for us all at a time like this.