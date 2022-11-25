After more than 700 accidents and nearly two dozen deaths, five of the Yakama Nation’s deadliest intersections are in line for some major safety improvements.
Good — this is long overdue.
For decades, drivers, passengers and pedestrians have been taking their lives in their hands to travel the main traffic arteries that pulse through the Lower Valley. It’s great to see the Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Transportation continuing to make progress.
The Yakama DNR is bringing in some high-tech help from the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab and AIWaysion, a company that specializes in using technology to solve traffic problems.
A crew set up a small sensor to monitor traffic around one of deadliest intersections — U.S. Highway 97 and Larue Road — just last week.
“We’re trying to make data-informed decisions,” HollyAnna Littlebull, the Yakama Nation’s traffic safety coordinator, explained to YH-R reporter Jasper Kenzo Sundeen. “We want to see what kind of users are using this intersection … We need to know the volume, the types of vehicles.”
That will be useful information, but the most effective solution seems to be a foregone conclusion: roundabouts.
Five are already planned in the area:
- Highway 97 and Jones Road.
- Highway 97 and Lateral A Road.
- Highway 97 and Larue Road.
- Highway 97 and State Route 22.
- State Route 22 and State Route 223.
Work will start next year on the roundabout at Jones Road. A sixth roundabout was built last year at the intersection of Highway 97, McDonald and Becker roads.
Roundabouts, according to the Federal Highway Administration, immediately put the brakes on traffic accidents — wrecks at junctions converted to roundabouts generally decrease by about 37%.
Even more important, roundabouts can reduce fatalities by up to 90% at intersections and can cut injuries by 75%. They calm traffic, so even if drivers end up in wrecks, they’re at much slower speeds. The crashes are far less likely to be deadly.
That would go a long way in addressing what is often the worst element in accidents along Highway 97: speed.
As we’ve seen all too often over the years, when cars coming from rural roads pull into traffic that’s barreling along at 60 mph, bad things can happen.
And since the intersections in the spotlight are in relatively congested areas where sidewalks are scarce, numerous pedestrians and bicyclists add to the risk.
Foot and bike traffic is being addressed by a separate, longer-term Yakama Nation project. The ambitious Heritage Connectivity Trails plan looks to add 150 miles of trails that would stretch from Union Gap to White Swan.
For now, though, rolling out the roundabouts should be a top priority. Too many lives have already been lost, and many more hang in the balance as traffic flows increase.
It’s time to fix this.