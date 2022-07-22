Two local political races just got a lot more interesting.

Despite already-mailed ballots that show candidates running unopposed for state Senate in District 15 and in Yakima County Commission District 1, both races are now actually competitive.

Democrat Lindsey Keesling of Yakima has announced she’ll challenge Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco as a write-in candidate for the District 15 seat that Sunnyside’s Jim Honeyford has held for years. Meantime, Democrat Angie Girard will stage a write-in campaign of her own, taking on incumbent Republican Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney in the Aug. 2 primary.

Under Washington’s primary election rules, the top two candidates in each race — regardless of party — advance to the general election in November. As write-ins, Keesling and Girard would have to pick up 1% of the total votes cast in their respective primary contests to qualify for the general. Given the traditionally low turnouts in primary votes, that’s a realistic bar for either of them to clear.

We’re not endorsing anybody just yet, so for now, we’ll just wish all four candidates in these two races good luck. That said, we’re glad to see Keesling and Girard step forward, because whatever your party preference, a choice of candidates is an automatic win for voters.

As Keesling told the YH-R’s Kate Smith, “There should be a conversation about what people want in terms of representation and what their needs are, and that can’t happen in a situation where someone’s running completely unopposed.”

A lack of candidates — especially for two offices as important as the state Senate and the county commission — is a troubling indicator of indifference. Particularly in times like these, we can’t afford of a lack of public participation in the democratic process.

If no one’s even willing to run, why on earth would we expect anybody to bother voting? And then who’s running the world?

So welcome to the 2022 primary, Lindsey Keesling and Angie Girard. And best of luck to you as well, Nikki Torres and Amanda McKinney.

Let’s have a good, clean race.