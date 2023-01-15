Half a century ago sounds like a long time, doesn’t it? The median age in Yakima County is about 33, so it’s before most of us were even born.
As older people will tell you, though, time really does go faster than you think, and things that happened decades ago can still feel like yesterday afternoon.
Nearly 55 years ago, the world lost one of its strongest and clearest voices when an ignorant man with a gun stole the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Ancient history, right? Yet this weekend, we’re again marking Dr. King’s birthday, honoring his legacy and reflecting on his words at events planned up and down the Valley.
This year’s theme: “Together we can be THE dream.”
But in a time when politically driven judges and racist politicians are tearing into hard-won standards meant to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all of us — such as the Voting Rights Act and affirmative action policies — does King’s message still resonate?
In recent years we’ve seen increasingly bold and vulgar displays of racism — even outright white supremacy. A disappointing number of elected officials have shrugged off incidences of racially motivated violence.
Racism apparently doesn’t carry the same stigma it once did, and the hateful among us now seem to feel welcome to step up and proudly unfurl their crude idiocy.
What’s become of King’s dream?
The answer to that is one of the key reasons we celebrate his birthday each year. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is about keeping his dream alive, reminding each other of the importance — and yes, the absolute continued relevance and unapologetic righteousness — of that dream.
King’s dream transcends his short time on Earth, but it’s as meaningful now as it was when he first shared it.
Few see the dream more clearly than the Rev. Robert L. Trimble. The retired minister of Yakima’s Mount Hope Baptist Church grew up on the same side of Atlanta as King and marched with him in the fight against segregation.
This weekend, the Rev. Trimble hopes the community will contemplate these words from Dr. King:
- “You ought to believe something in life, believe that thing to fervently that you will stand up with it till the end of your days … We have a power, a power as old as the insights of Jesus of Nazareth and as modern as the techniques of Mahatma Gandhi.”
- “I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits. I believe that what self-centered men have torn down, other-centered men can build up.”
- “So, I say to you, seek God and discover Him and make Him a power in your life. Without Him all of our efforts turn to ashes and our sunrises unto darkest nights. Without Him life is a meaningless drama with the decisive scenes missing. But with Him we are able to rise from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope. With Him we are able to rise from midnight of desperation to the daybreak of joy.”
- “The aftermath of non-violence is a creation of a beloved community.”
- “He who loves with untruth lives in spiritual slavery. Freedom is the bonus we receive for knowing the truth. So, true freedom is doing the will of God! ‘Ye shall know the truth,’ said Jesus, ‘the truth shall set you free!’ ”
- “There is little hope for us until we become tough-minded enough to break loose from the shackles of prejudice, half-truths and downright ignorance.”
- “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards Justice.”
- “In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”