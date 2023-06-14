Today is Flag Day, the day we celebrate the 1777 official adoption of our nation’s banner.
(Thanks again for your keen eye and fine needlework, Betsy Ross.)
The idea of setting aside a special day to formally commemorate our flag got serious when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as national Flag Day back in 1916. As usual, it took Congress a long time to get on board, so legislation designating Flag Day took several more decades. President Harry Truman finally signed it into law in 1949.
Now, 74 years later, Flag Day is a day when many proud Americans will be flying the Stars and Stripes from front yard poles and porches — which if you ask us, seems much more respectful than staking a flag into the bed of a pickup and roaring down the highway.
Given the political storms of the past few years, though, it’s a relief just to see some folks are still content displaying basic American flags, not some modified version with subtle dog-whistle messages. With so many variations on the flag signaling so many different causes, aspiring rebels must have to spend hours deciding which alternative design best expresses their individual grievances.
While the tone seems much more malevolent these days, the politically discontented have been co-opting elements of the U.S. flag for years. If you’re old enough, think back on the anti-war and civil rights protests of the 1960s and ’70s.
In fairness, the official flag itself has undergone its share of modifications, too. In the years since that first Betsy Ross model, Old Glory has been through no less than 26 official redesigns.
Those changes, of course, were to accommodate new states. Every new state meant we needed another star. Now that we’re at 50, the overall layout lines up squarely and cleanly — which might explain the reluctance to grant statehood to the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. Who wants the pressure of redoing a perfect national symbol?
Unless we have a modern-day Betsy Ross among us, it looks like we’ll be sticking with the current design for a while.
That, of course, is assuming our nation withstands the internal pressures that it’s been enduring in recent years — from people whose hatred and ignorance have unraveled decades of progress in securing equal rights for all races, creeds and genders. People who think one religion — theirs — should set state policies. People who think they — not you — should decide who you can or can’t love. People who think the government is their enemy, not their responsibility.
Yes, these are treacherous times for the very freedoms that flag of ours stands for.
So on this Flag Day, our sincere hope is that we’ll all remember the promise the mere sight of our flag has meant to so many for all these years.
It’s the flag that’s signaled that, against all odds, battle lines held for another night. The flag that’s helped service people summon courage in the face of unimaginable horrors. The flag that’s represented safety, hope and independence for immigrants. The flag that’s been a source of pride and strength for all of us, as well as much of the world.
It’s the only flag that belongs at the top of that pole.