From the sound of it for at least the past few months, a number of voters in the Yakima Valley have had it with their local and state elected officials:

Council member X has never fulfilled a single campaign promise and cast yet another disappointing vote when the ____ resolution came up at City Hall the other night. Yakima County Commissioner Y was off the rails to say ____ during that dust-up with the health board last year. And what was state Sen. Z thinking by shooting down ____ just before the Legislature adjourned this spring?

With all that frustration and discontent, you’d think the 2022 primary would be ferociously competitive. Long lines of newcomers challenging the status quo. Fed-up citizens ready to roll up their sleeves and make a run for public office themselves.

But no.

No, Friday’s filing deadline has come and gone, and with the field now set for the Aug. 2 election, we can’t help but be surprised at how many races are uncontested.

All three state races in District 15 have just one candidate. Reps. Bruce Chandler (Position 1) and Bryan Sandlin (Position 2) have no Democratic opposition. And with longtime state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announcing his retirement this week, Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco faces no competition to replace him.

Similar story in the 13th, where state Sen. Judy Warnick and state Rep. Alex Ybarra (Position 2), both Republicans, are running unopposed.

At the Yakima County level, Commissioner Amanda McKinney, Assessor Jacob C. Tate, Auditor Charles Ross, Treasurer Ilene Thompson, Prosecuting Attorney Joseph A. Brusic and Yakima County Sheriff Robert C. Udell have no opponents, either.

Three of the four open Yakima County District Court judge positions are uncontested, too.

And with three seats on the state Supreme Court up for a vote, guess how many people are running? (Answer: three.)

To be sure, these are thankless jobs that require — ideally, anyway — high levels of skill, ethics and professionalism. Maybe they just aren’t for everybody.

But many of them apparently don’t appeal to much of anybody.

Yes, the demands seem daunting, but we’re guessing the bigger barriers are the expenses of running a campaign and the inevitable personal discomfort of stepping into the public eye. Put those elements up against the home-field advantages incumbents hold — name recognition and established financial backing, for starters — and it’s a big leap to declare your candidacy.

We can understand the hesitancy.

But at the same time, there’s an old saying that goes something like this: You can’t gripe if you don’t vote. (The exact words escape us, but you get the drift.)

At any rate, before you resume criticizing every step your local representatives take, consider this: They’re the ones who showed up.