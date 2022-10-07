The Yakima Valley is already starting to feel some of the benefits of the state’s new Move Ahead Washington package, which cleared the Legislature earlier this year.
Among other things, the 16-year, nearly $17 billion transportation measure includes funding to cover all bus fares for anyone 18 or younger across the state. Same for Washington State Ferries and Amtrak.
Free rides started last weekend for all Yakima city transit services, including the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter, fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride paratransit.
Yup, that’s right. No more fares — just hop aboard and go if you’re under age 19.
For families around here, this is huge.
“Especially with the way the economy is going,” Yakima’s assistant transit manager, Greg Story, told the YH-R’s Kate Smith. “Anybody who’s got to stretch the budget, now they don’t have to worry about it. They don’t have to be buying bus passes.”
Families can keep the $10 they’ve been spending every day on round-trip fares to get students to classes at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. And they can pocket the $150 it costs for a monthly commuter pass.
Younger kids can get to and from after-school programs or make it home on their own from extracurricular activities without relying on their parents to pick them up or drop them off.
And we’re pretty sure parents won’t mind not having to be chauffeurs in the middle of their workdays, either. Meantime, the money they save could go toward better family meals.
“I think it’s a great program,” Yakima Public Works Director Scott Schafer said last week.
Not everyone does, of course. The Move Ahead Washington legislative package passed along mostly party lines — in general, Democrats liked the idea, Republicans didn’t.
Specifically, most Republicans balked at that nearly $17 billion price tag and argued that the money could be put to better use, perhaps in the form of refunds to taxpayers.
Besides, Yakima’s Sen. Curtis King told The Seattle Times recently, sounding like the cantankerous curmudgeon in some cartoon Christmas special, what will children learn if they don’t have to pay for taking a bus ride?
“We’re teaching our kids that there are things in life that are just free,” said King, the ranking member of the Senate Transportation Committee. “And we all know that when you analyze it, there’s nothing that’s free.”
With all due respect for Sen. King, we like what we’re seeing of this program — and we urge him and his colleagues to give it a chance.
Think of it as all of us investing in better lives for the next generation. We’re passing along to them the things our own parents wanted for us.
Because when you’re a kid, some things actually should be free. Normal parents don’t charge middle-schoolers for meals, do they? They don’t demand third-graders chip in on the power bill or help pay for tires.
The way we see it, this is another example of why government shouldn’t be a nasty word. In this case, state lawmakers have figured out a way to use our taxes for something that benefits us all — something we couldn’t have set up individually.
In all, the state program will forward about $240,000 to the city to make up for any lost revenues from dropping the fares, according to Schafer.
We say that’s money well spent.
If free bus rides help kids make their way to where they want to go, we hope they enjoy the journey.