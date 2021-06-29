Just because your office has a cash register doesn’t mean you’re like every other business. Some enterprises are simply too critical to the community for financials to be their prime consideration.
We’d put hospitals and certain health specialists in that category.
That’s why we’re troubled by reports like the story that YH-R staff writer Mai Hoang wrote for Sunday’s edition. Her reporting underscores what many of us have encountered in person: These are undeniably precarious times for our health care agencies, and for the most part the problems seem to come down to money.
We can’t necessarily say that the health industry’s financial strategies are unrealistic. Nor are we suggesting the pay and benefits that health care providers earn are out of line — when you’re lying on a gurney and your life is in their hands, cost can quickly become a secondary consideration. Besides, it’s been painfully obvious for some time that rural areas like ours have been facing an alarming shortage of providers, which forces hospitals to be as competitive as they can be when it comes to compensation.
We’re also well aware that hospitals are getting less and less in reimbursements from patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid, and that those patients make up most of the local caseload.
That said, we can’t help but despair at what’s happened to health care access in this Valley in recent years.
The stark truth is that access to numerous types of care — including a number of life-or-death emergency procedures — is significantly limited in Yakima compared to what it was 20 years ago. Patients who suffer heart attacks, strokes, head or chest traumas, ruptured arteries and blood clots are routinely sent out of town for specialty care now.
Transporting patients facing life-threatening issues can lessen their chances of survival. And sometimes, when winter storms close mountain passes, it can be challenging to move them anyway.
The closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in January 2020 was a devastating setback for local patients. It left a city of nearly 100,000 people with just one hospital.
And that remaining hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial, has drawn the criticism of numerous current and retired medical professionals who question whether the hospital is doing all it can to maintain local patient services. It’s also come under fire from various doctors and specialists around the community who criticize the hospital’s dealings with care providers.
Memorial hasn’t helped its cause by being overly guarded about discussing its long-term plans, though CEO Carole Peet insists the hospital has a five-year program to ensure “sustainability.” In a November 2020 interview with the YH-R, Peet said it was financially unrealistic for two hospitals to operate in Yakima.
Which brings us right back to where we started: Hospitals aren’t the same as shoe stores, coffee shops or insurance agencies, and financials can’t decide who lives or dies.
If one hospital can’t accommodate Yakima’s medical needs, then we don’t have enough hospitals. If we have to ship everybody to Seattle or the Tri-Cities to get care, then our medical community is failing.
Granted, a lot has changed in the past two decades, but if we can’t even care for local patients locally anymore, maybe we need to take a harder and more public look at those financials.