￼ handful of measures face local voters in the Nov. 2 General Election — three in Yakima, one in Selah and one that’s countywide.
Let’s take a look at the Yakima ballot first:
- Proposition 1 establishes basic attendance rules for the City Council. Members who miss three consecutive meetings or six in a calendar year without an excuse would lose their seats and the remaining council members would select a replacement.
- Proposition 2 updates several parts of the city charter to bring it into compliance with state law.
- Proposition 3 would forbid the City Council from establishing an income tax.
As the old rock song lyric goes, “Two out of three ain’t bad.”
Propositions 1 and 2 require little deliberation. Of course council members should be required to attend meetings — city taxpayers pay them $1,075 a month for their time. The least they can do is show up and pay attention.
This should go without saying — and it wouldn’t be necessary were it not Council Member Jason White, who inexplicably abandoned his post for nearly a year. When city officials realized the charter provided no means of getting rid of someone who clearly wasn’t interested in serving the public, they decided to put this measure up for a vote. White is not seeking reelection.
Proposition 2 is equally self-evident — yes, the city charter definitely should be aligned with state law.
Proposition 3, however, is a red herring, and it’s important to understand why.
It’s banning something that hasn’t happened, isn’t happening now and couldn’t happen in the future without the approval of elected officials. If a future council starts talking about a city income tax, checks and balances would certainly kick in — voters who opposed such a tax wouldn’t be shy about voicing their displeasure to their representatives.
The measure is the brainchild of the Washington Policy Center, a statewide conservative group that sees its mission as promoting “sound public policy based on free-market solutions.” The group has pushed similar proposals in several other cities.
To be clear, our opposition to Yakima’s measure doesn’t mean we’re arguing in favor of a new tax. We simply think it’s shortsighted for voters to tie the city’s hands by taking away what could — could — become a sensible alternative someday to improve local livability.
We say keep your options open. Vote no on Proposition 3.
In Selah, voters are being asked to approve a six-year levy that would cost taxpayers 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to maintain and operate the Selah Aquatic Center/Pool.
The pool’s a popular diversion for kids on hot Selah days — and it provides valuable water-skills training for all ages.
The benefits are worth the cost.
Countywide, voters are being asked to approve Proposition 1, which makes permanent a 0.3% sales and usage tax to pay for law enforcement, public safety and criminal justice services throughout the county, including in towns up and down the Valley.
Starting in 2023, the tax would generate just over $13.3 million a year, 40% of which would be distributed to local cities to use at their discretion.
Given the amount of crime we’ve seen throughout the county — particularly in the past year or two — this one’s easy to get behind.
This same tax has been temporarily approved three previous times since 2004. We see no reason it shouldn’t get a yes vote once and for all.