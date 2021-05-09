With all the talk about fixing the country’s long-neglected infrastructure, it seems worth noting the completion of a local infrastructure project, the Renslow Trestle near Kittitas.
It’s one of those relatively modest undertakings that a lot of people are apt to shrug off. But its benefits will be significant and long-lasting — and not just to a few hardcore outdoor enthusiasts.
With the trestle’s opening a few weeks ago, hikers, bicyclists and horse riders no longer have to get off the trail and take an inconvenient and potentially dangerous 3½-mile detour to get to the other side of Interstate 90. They can stay on a smooth, fenced overpass that takes them easily and safely over the busy freeway below.
It’s the first time the trestle has been open to the public in nearly half a century.
The former railroad bridge dates back to the days of the old Milwaukee Road, which stopped rolling trains through the area in the 1970s. After the railroad went out of business, the state Department of Natural Resources acquired the right of way to the bankrupt line’s lands. In 2006 DNR turned the lands over to the state parks system, which began grading the line into a hiking route that is now called the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission maintains the trail and oversaw the work of turning the trestle into what is now a critical link in the path.
The two-year project came to about $800,000 and was partly covered by a grant from the Washington Wildlife & Recreation Coalition.
If that sounds like a lot of money, consider a few points:
- The trestle makes the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail that much more inviting to out-of-town recreationists, who spend money on food, lodging and entertainment once they get here.
- Taking away the detour adds to the quality of life of local taxpayers who already frequent the trail — and it might encourage other local folks to venture out for a hike or a ride.
- As it was, the old trestle was an accident — and possibly a lawsuit — waiting to happen. Anyone foolish enough to wander onto the abandoned bridge would’ve faced multiple risks. And taxpayers could’ve faced the prospect of a liability lawsuit claiming damages that would’ve made the project’s $800,000 price tag seem comparatively paltry.
Gripe all you want about the costs of maintaining or adding infrastructure. But before you do, take a fair accounting of what we all gain by keeping the potholes filled, the bridges safe and the freeways humming.
Maintaining the country’s basic framework adds up to better quality of life, public safety, wide-open avenues to commerce — and great local getaways like the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.