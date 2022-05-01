Yakima Valley schools shouldn’t have much trouble adapting to some new state legislation that takes effect in June.

After all, our local districts more or less pioneered it.

Under the sweeping new rules, all districts — including charter schools and state schools for the deaf and blind — must designate a language access liaison to ensure the district is meeting state and federal laws. They also must come up with policies and procedures to meet the new legislation’s requirements by this October.

But this isn’t just a glorified dual-language program. The state’s new rules also call for districts to keep students’ families posted on schools’ progress and to make sure that engagement is culturally sensitive.

The underlying goal is to facilitate more open communication between educators and families. If nothing else, that piece alone makes the legislation worthwhile.

In addition to measurable transparency, each district’s program must emphasize equity, compassion, accountability.

That might be a lot to ask in some districts around the state, but in this case, the Yakima Valley is already well ahead of the curve.

Language accessibility has been a key part of our districts’ strategies for decades. Some parts of the new law, in fact, are based directly on existing policies from various Yakima Valley schools.

“I think that we’re all happy about it,” Mabton Superintendent Joseph Castilleja told the YH-R’s Vaness Ontiveros. “It’s really formalizing the way districts in the Yakima Valley had been working for 30 years.”

He’s right.

Yakima Valley schools, which have generally had a higher percentage of English Language Learners (ELL) — kids whose first language isn’t English — than most parts of the state, had to build their programs from scratch.

Local educators had to adjust on the fly as the Valley’s demographics shifted in the late 20th century, and they didn’t always have a lot on which to model their approach. Clearly, however, they eventually felt their way to a lot of correct answers.

Now, everyone from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to the Legislature seems to be looking to our side of the state for guidance. We’ve demonstrated what works and phased out what didn’t.

While no, our schools are nowhere near perfect, we can’t help but feel some local pride when the rest of the state takes notice of something the Yakima Valley is doing right.